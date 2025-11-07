Arsenal expert ‘sure’ William Saliba ‘will go’ to Real Madrid after Gunners star’s transfer admission

An Arsenal expert has explained why he thinks William Saliba “will go” to Real Madrid or another European giant despite signing a new long-term contract.

Saliba has cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past couple of years as he has shone alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Over the past year, the Arsenal star has been heavily linked with a potential transfer as his previous contract was due to expire in 2027 and he has been linked with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are known to be in the market for a centre-back and Saliba has been mooted as a long-term target.

Therefore, the Gunners recently tying Saliba to a new contract until 2030 was a statement from the Premier League giants.

Despite this, Saliba subsequently admitted that the idea of joining Real Madrid is “always tempting”.

“Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that shows interest,” Saliba told Telefoot when asked about joining Real Madrid.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester City v Liverpool, Tottenham, Xhaka, Farke



But for me, I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win trophies before thinking about anything else.”

Despite this, Saliba shut down a reporter when it was put to him that he could join former AS Bondy team-mate Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid in 2026. He replied: “No, no, no. The Bondy connection is in the French national team for the moment.”

Now, Arsenal reporter Charles Watts thinks Saliba joining Real Madrid in the future is inevitable.

“I’m sure he’ll go at some point, but I don’t think he’d win the title this season and go: ‘That’s it. That’s me done.’ He’ll be like: ‘Let’s carry on, let’s make this a bit of a dynasty’,” Watts said in an interview with Sports Mole.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League records which could be broken as Arsenal hunt ‘sh*t on a stick’ Chelsea and Liverpool

👉 The season so far in six tables: Arsenal power, Spurs and Man Utd silliness

👉 Xhaka recalls Arteta ‘chaos’ analogy on first day of Arsenal training – ‘It was unbelievable’



“He’s just signed a brand-new contract for a long, long time. He was an Arsenal fan growing up, but he’s not got that massive emotional tie that some of the other players have.

“I’m sure if someone like Real Madrid comes knocking, you’re going to want to experience that at some point.”

Before Saliba penned a new contract, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the centre-back has bee on Real Madrid’s radar.

“Many of you ask me about that Real Madrid for sure, have William Saliba on their list. Real Madrid, consider William Saliba. I always tell you this, and I maintain this, the Jude Bellingham of the defenders, something special for present and future,” Romano explained.

“But obviously, Real Madrid, at the moment, can’t do anything because the ball is in Arsenal court. Arsenal is talking about new contract. Arsenal improved their proposal to William Saliba and so are doing their very best to keep their defender. We have to wait and see what happens.

“For sure, Real Madrid will keep a close eye to the situation, because it’s very clear, or Saliba extend this contact with Arsenal, or Real Madrid will be very attentive to the situation. So this is the story. But Arsenal have their match point. Arsenal are negotiating with Saliba, and Arsenal improve their proposal, so they are on it.”