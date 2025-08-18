As bad as Viktor Gyokeres was against Manchester United on Sunday (and he was bad), the WhoScored algorithm has found three strikers worse from the weekend.

It turns out Fulham’s Raul Jimenez, West Ham’s Niclas Fullkrug and even Chelsea’s Joao Pedro were worse. Here’s the full worst Premier League XI of the weekend…

GOALKEEPER: Jose Sa (Wolves)

Manchester City were excellent on Saturday night but they literally had four shots on target and scored four goals. At least one of those goals was very much preventable. As good as Tijjani Reijnders was – and he was brilliant – he should never have scored.

RIGHT-BACK: Oliver Sonne (Burnley)

Welcome to the Premier League, fella. Yes, it’s really hard. But so hard that you cannot make a single defensive contribution and complete only 10 tackles?

CENTRE-HALF: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves)

‘A shadow of himself after a poor pre-season, arguably at fault for three goals,’ was the verdict in the local newspaper, though Opta awarded him just one E for ‘Error leading to a goal’. WhoScored gave him the very worst rating across the Premier League this weekend.

CENTRE-HALF: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Getting a red card will do that to you.

LEFT-BACK: David Moller Wolfe (Wolves)

A sobering afternoon for the Norwegian in which he was torn apart defensively, registered a 55% pass completion rate and failed to find a teammate with any of his crosses. The good news is that not every team is Manchester City.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Sander Berge (Fulham)

Hauled off after 66 minutes and all anybody will remember about an otherwise-forgettable performance was the foul that gave Brighton a penalty.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Yehor Yarmolyuk (Brentford)

A sobering 90 minutes for the Ukrainian chasing Nottingham Forest shadows on Sunday afternoon. A so-called defensive midfielder, he made no tackles and no interceptions, and was pulled up for three fouls.

RIGHT WING: Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford)

As far as Bryan Mbeumo replacements go, Lewis-Potter might not be The One. He did not create a single chance in 68 minutes and did not beat his full-back once. Back to the drawing-board, Keith Andrews.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Antoni Milambo (Brentford)

‘This was as harsh an introduction to life in the Premier League as one player can expect,’ said the Evening Standard of a player brought in from Feyenoord for not-inconsiderable money who lasted a whole 45 minutes before being hauled off by Andrews. He had completed seven passes.

LEFT WING: Jaidon Anthony (Burnley)

A harsh inclusion as he set up two good chances and had four shots. It feels like the algorithm has punished him for being dispossessed three times.

STRIKER: Raul Jiménez (Fulham)

Lost all eight of his aerial and ground duels as he very much looked his age against Brighton. His cause is not helped by Rodrigo Muniz coming off the bench and scoring the equaliser.