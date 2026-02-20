Gary Lineker has made a fresh title prediction after Arsenal’s draw with Wolves on Wednesday and suggested the Gunners should “just grow a pair”.

The Gunners gave up a two-goal lead against rock bottom Wolves on Wednesday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances having been held 1-1 by Brentford last week.

It means the title is now in the hands of rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday night ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

And Lineker has urged Arsenal to “get on the front foot” even though he questions whether Manchester City will find the consistency required to track Mikel Arteta’s side down.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: “Do you think Arsenal just need to grow a pair? I know it’s easier said than done but get yourself together and be a bit more aggressive.

“Be a bit more on the front foot, especially when they get ahead. Is it just a mindset problem for Arsenal, is it a little stutter in the season which every team will go through at some point?

“I suspect they’ll still go on to win the title myself, but this might be a little shot in the arm that they need to sort out. Man City are now just the five points behind Arsenal and they have that game in hand.

“I suppose the question is can City be as consistently brilliant as they were when they won the title four seasons in a row, in that period that pretty much won every game after Christmas, you couldn’t see them dropping points.

“I’m not quite sure Man City are there or can be as consistent enough to track Arsenal down.”

Alan Shearer also backed Arsenal to win the title and believes the North London derby offers them a great opportunity to get back on track.

Shearer said: “They’ll probably still win it, just. I think if you need a game after what has happened then it is not a bad one to have in your local rivals.

“I know they have a new manager and it is away, but what a response it would be to go and win at Tottenham at the weekend.

“I never expected Arsenal to do it the easy way, I always knew there were going to be bumps and everything else, nervy times.

“People are going to be chucking questions and bombs and you have to get over that. I did expect this to happen. Let’s see what they are made of.”

Shearer added that Arsenal simply “have to win” the Premier League title.

He said: “If he doesn’t win the league he might not be at Arsenal. After the chances they have had to win it and finishing second, with what they have spent on the players they have got and the positions they are in, they have to win it.

“Mentally maybe it [the Champions League] would be an easier barrier to get over to win that rather than the Premier League because of what has happened to them in the Premier League.”