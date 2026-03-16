Carragher issues stark Liverpool warning after ‘absolute disaster’ vs ‘worst team in the Premier League’

Jamie Carragher called out Liverpool for an “awful performance” against Tottenham as they drew 1-1 against the “worst team in the Premier League”.

After taking the lead early on through a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, which Guglielmo Vicario should have done better to save, Liverpool failed to build on their lead during the next 70 minutes.

And Arne Slot’s side were punished in the final minute of the match as Richarlison equalised to give Tottenham, who hadn’t earned a point under new interim boss Igor Tudor, a share of the spoils.

Liverpool actually moved up a place in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to Chelsea losing and dropping below them, but Carragher called the result and performance an “absolute disaster” for their Champions League qualification chances.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “This is an absolute disaster for Liverpool in terms of their Champions League qualification.

“They have actually made Tottenham look like a decent team.”

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Carragher added: “The defending was absolutely shocking from Liverpool. I’ve been saying all half that Liverpool have been sleepwalking into this.

“It was an awful performance. No disrespect to Tottenham but they are the worst team in the Premier League now, probably for the last couple of months. They are exactly who you want to play, playing at home, the incentive of your results this weekend and to put in a performance like that. But it’s been like that all season.

“And the big question on everybody’s lips is: ‘Is that down to the manager or the make-up of the squad?’ Could a new manager completely revitalise these type of players and bring that energy and sort of intensity back into this team? I’m not sure.

“I think a lot of it goes back to what happened in the summer, the profile of the players that came in and there’s just too many players who just want to play when the ball’s at their feet. They don’t want to dig in and make it difficult. That’s why it’s so easy to play against this Liverpool team.”

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Hungary international Szoboszlai, who started the match at right-back, urged Liverpool to “wake up” and avoid playing in the Europa Conference League next season.

Szoboszlai told Sky Sports: “We have to wake up. If we keep going like this, next season we should be happy if we play Conference League.

“In the first half, we played very well. We controlled the whole game, they hardly created many chances.

“Second half, I don’t know, we just don’t do the same things like in the first half. The question is why? We will sit down together. This is the most difficult time. We have to stick together.

“I didn’t hear the boos [at full-time] but I can understand because last season we became champions and this season we are not performing in the way that we should be.

“They should stay behind us because last season, when we were champions four games before the end, everybody was happy. Support us now when we’re in difficult times.”