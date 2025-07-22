Ornstein gives Guehi to Liverpool update as Palace star will leave ‘sooner or later’ amid Spurs interest

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that he believes Crystal Palace are “looking to cash in” on Liverpool target Marc Guehi this summer.

Liverpool have already brought in three high-profile signings this summer in the form of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds board are throwing everything behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season as Liverpool head coach.

And they aren’t done there with a new centre-back towards the top of their priorities with Guehi believed to be their top target in that position.

The England international has been in great form for a number of seasons for Crystal Palace and he has now entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

That could allow Liverpool to buy him for a reduced price with former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that Palace recently dropped their price from £65-70m to £50m.

READ: The 20 most expensive forwards ever: Hilarious transfer flops in the top five as Cunha, Mbeumo enter

Jacobs said in June: “Marc Guehi is not going to extend at Crystal Palace, that is our understanding and it means there’s two options.

“One is that he stays at Palace, gets the game time, hopefully gets into the World Cup squad and leaves on a free transfer. And from Guehi’s point of view he is prepared to entertain that possibility.

“Palace on the other hand want to sell him, this is their only opportunity to bring in big money. There could be a halfway house with a January exit of course for a fee, but Palace want to sell.

“Palace have asked in the past for £65-70m and now the asking price is more like £50m, maybe a little bit more with add-ons. It remains to be seen whether interested suitors are willing to pay that much.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Isak’s agent makes ‘next step’ claim as Liverpool target’s ‘head turned’ after ‘sudden switch’ by Arsenal

👉 Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with £78m Arsenal target as Hughes ‘pushes’ for seventh signing after Ekitike

👉 Romano drops fresh update on Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Rodrygo



“Liverpool are the latest club to be exploring this deal. A lot will depend not just on who can agree on a fee with Palace, but whether you can persuade Guehi he’s going to get the game time.

“He’s going to have to understand whether he can get enough game time to be firmly in the plans of Thomas Tuchel and that’s why at the end of the day even if he gets a lucrative offer, the player may actually still decide to stay at Crystal Palace.”

And now The Athletic‘s Ornstein has provided an update on Guehi’s situation at Palace, he told Sky Sports News: “We know Liverpool are keen on him at the right price. Reports today suggest Tottenham, who made a bid for him in January, don’t forget, are still in the mix too.

“I think Palace would be looking to cash in rather than face losing him for free next summer, but he’s got the power in his hands.

“He’s very happy at Crystal Palace, by the sounds of it, and I don’t think he’d be afraid to go to the end of his deal. It doesn’t seem like a new contract is on the agenda.

“And I think Marc Guehi, with total respect to Crystal Palace, is going to be playing at the very top of Champions League football, whether it’s sooner or later, and so, yeah, you suspect this is going to be one of the stories of the upcoming weeks of the transfer window.”