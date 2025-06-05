Luis Diaz insists he’s “very happy in Liverpool” but has confirmed he is “speaking” to other clubs amidst rumours of an approach from Barcelona.

La Liga champions Barcelona reportedly ‘contacted’ the Premier League title winners this week to enquire about Diaz’s availability.

Liverpool are believed to have said the Colombian winger is not for sale and that they have no intention of cashing in, even with only two years left on his contract.

Diaz was asked about his future while away with Colombia on international duty, insisting he’s happy where he is but also revealing that his representatives are in talks with other clubs.

He said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Sky Sports confirmed alongside Diaz’s quotes that Liverpool have ‘knocked back’ an ‘approach’ from Barcelona.

The report claims:

Speaking last month, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was torn on the Colombian’s future, despite a season in which Diaz scored 13 goals and registered five assists during the Reds’ title-winning campaign.

“It’s an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin — some would love to see him sign a new contract, others might say now’s the time to get good money for him because he’s at a good age.

“I think Luis Diaz has been one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League this season. I don’t think he’s quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters still feel we haven’t quite replaced Mane — but how many players like him are out there?

“If I’m being honest, for most of this season up until Christmas, I thought you’d sell Diaz in the summer.

“But with how he’s played since, and with the potential for the front line to change under the new manager — and the fact he can play through the middle — I now think Diaz stays. It might be others who move on instead.”

