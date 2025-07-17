Liverpool ‘submit official bid’ for Ekitike as six-year deal is ‘agreed’ after striker rejects Man Utd

Liverpool ‘agree’ six-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike after the striker rejected Newcastle and Man Utd, according to reports.

The Reds are having success in the transfer market with big deals for Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong all secured after winning the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool are putting their full weight behind Arne Slot this summer and are now looking to secure a deal for a new centre-forward, with Darwin Nunez – who has been attracting interest from Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia – looking increasingly likely to leave.

After being unable to convince Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak to them this summer, it seems that Liverpool are attempting to get a deal over the line for Ekitike.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that Liverpool are ‘advancing’ and that Newcastle had now ‘left talks’ for Ekitike.

Romano said on X: ‘Understand Newcastle have now already left talks for Hugo Ekitike, deal considered off at this stage. #NUFC now focus on different targets as since Monday bid got rejected, Liverpool entered race + there were no advances with the Magpies. Liverpool are now advancing.’

While Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also revealed that Ekitike wants to join Liverpool with the Reds ‘ready to bid’ for the Frankfurt striker.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have verbally indicated to Eintracht that they are ready to bid for Hugo #Ekitike and have made it clear to Frankfurt that they are prepared to pay more than Newcastle, as reported yesterday.

‘As of this morning, there has still been no written offer from #LFC. However, there are new talks taking place today. Newcastle could not progress in negotiations with Eintracht yesterday. Eintracht feeling that Ekitike would like to join Liverpool.’

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed that Ekitike has ‘agreed’ to a six-year contract after he rejected offers from Manchester United.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.’

And Romano was back later on Thursday morning to reveal that Liverpool have now submitted an official bid for Ekitike.

Romano added: ‘EXCL: Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.’