Liverpool transfer now ‘close’ with PL club set to make huge profit from ‘advanced’ deal

Liverpool are reportedly close to making a huge profit on Ben Doak as the Scotland international closes in on a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Reds have made six new signings so far this summer with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong headlining those deals.

While Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips have all left Liverpool on permanent deals elsewhere.

And the Reds are looking to sell more of their players before the transfer window shuts with Scottish 19-year-old Doak likely to be on his way to Bournemouth.

Doak had a brilliant season on loan under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough last term but picked up an injury in the second half of the campaign.

And now the Cherries have seen the bright future in front of Doak with The Guardian claiming that Bournemouth are ‘close to signing’ the Scottish winger.

Doak is ‘poised to deliver a huge profit for Liverpool’ with Bournemouth ‘closing in on a deal to sign’ him for £25m, while he joined the Reds three years ago in a deal worth £600k.

The report adds: ‘After Bournemouth completed the signing of the French centre back Bafode Diakité from Lille for £34.5m this week, Andoni Iraola has turned attention to attacking positions. Doak’s arrival comes with Luis Sinisterra expected to move on loan to Cruzeiro.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news from The Guardian and added that a deal is now at the ‘advanced stages’ of completion.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bournemouth are close to getting deal done for Ben Doak worth £25m package. Negotiations at advanced stages with Liverpool, as Guardian reports.’

Alexander Isak could be one of the Reds’ next purchases before the transfer window shuts with the Newcastle United striker going on strike to force through a move to Liverpool this summer.

But former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool that Isak could do the same to them in a couple of years if Real Madrid come calling.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Wow. Who does he think he is? Listen, I can have banter with Newcastle, but who do you think you are?

“Disgusting. What that club’s done for you.”

He added: “Real Madrid want him in two years when he’s 27, he’ll do the same to you.

“The fact that Newcastle missed out on Sesko, they’ve got every right to say listen, you’re going nowhere, we’ve lost Callum Wilson, we can’t get Wissa over the line yet as well. We’re not going into the season; they’ve got Villa on Saturday. Who does this guy think he is?

“You had a fantastic season, but settle down a bit, mate. If it doesn’t suit the club, shut up, get your boots on, big season for Newcastle, want to start the season well. Villa away tough game, and now you’re saying you’re adamant you don’t want to play, like what? That’s wound me up.”