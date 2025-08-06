Liverpool ‘transfer in limbo’ after Sesko news with Isak ‘to submit an official transfer request’

Liverpool and Alexander Isak are facing a nervous wait to see if Newcastle United can bring in a new striker before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Reds have already got deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike over the line this summer as FSG back Arne Slot have backed Arne Slot in the transfer market.

But Liverpool are not done there, as they look to build on their Premier League title victory, with a potential deal for Newcastle United striker Isak in the pipeline.

It was thought earlier this summer that the Reds would have little chance of signing Isak this summer after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

However, after making their interest to the Magpies known last month, Isak then made it clear that he would like to leave St James’ Park for Anfield before the transfer deadline.

Newcastle then rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak, valuing him at £150m, before reports in recent days insist they have softened their stance over a summer transfer as long as they can get a replacement through the door.

But Liverpool’s hopes took a small hit on Tuesday morning with The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealing that Newcastle are set to miss out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

And now the Daily Mirror report that ‘Liverpool transfer in limbo’ after Man Utd looked like winning the race to sign Sesko ahead of the Geordies.

Isak is now ‘fearing’ that RB Leipzig striker Sesko ‘could scupper his dream move to Liverpool’ with the Newcastle star potentially finding ‘himself in no-man’s land with the new season just 10 days away’.

The report added: ‘Toon officials have made it clear to the Swede that they will only sell him if Liverpool match their valuation AND they have a replacement lined up.

‘Liverpool have so far lodged an initial bid of £110m plus add-ons, well short of the Toon’s valuation. And they won’t be back in until Newcastle have brought in a replacement for their prize asset.’

And now Indykaila News, who have over 480k followers on X, claim that Isak is ‘ready to submit an official transfer request’ in order to leave Newcastle this summer.

The ‘team of five respected reporters’ wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Transfer request & personal terms agreed Alexander Isak is ready to submit an official transfer request to leave @NUFC and join @LFC

‘Our sources reporting that Alexander Isak has already agreed on personal terms with the Reds, signaling a strong desire to make this move happen Meanwhile, Newcastle is not sitting idle; they’re preparing bids for other targets as they look to secure new striker, especially with the Sesko transfer on the brink.’