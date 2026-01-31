Former West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has revealed that two Premier League giants “called” to sign him before he re-joined Flamengo this month.

Earlier this month, Paqueta left West Ham to return to boyhood club, Flamengo. The deal, worth around £36m, is third in our ranking of this window’s biggest transfers.

Paqueta was one of West Ham‘s most talented players, so losing him is a blow to their Premier League survival hopes. But his attitude was questioned at times, and he was intent on returning to Flamengo in this window.

So, the Hammers are likely content with his sale, especially considering they have fared well after spending heavily to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo’s attack in this window. They are now only five points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

Commenting on his move to Flamengo, Paqueta explained why he felt he “needed” his boyhood club at this point in his career.

“Maybe Flamengo didn’t need me, but I needed Flamengo,” Paqueta said after leaving West Ham.

“I’m very happy to see all the affection, because I feel very identified. I’m one of you (fans) on the pitch, and I can promise you that won’t change.

“My heart is red-black, and I will demonstrate that on the field. Huge happiness to be back. I dreamed a lot about this moment.

“All I want is to enjoy this joy of finally being home. I want to be happy, give joy to the Nation and give my best – I continue.”

Paqueta’s off-field difficulties relating to his alleged betting offences likely contributed to his decision, with the attacking midfielder revealing that he turned down moves to Chelsea and Spurs in this window.

“Tottenham called, Chelsea called, and the funny thing is that Tata (his agent) called all excited and said: ‘Chelsea’s calling, they’re gonna make an offer,'” Paqueta revealed.

“I replied: ‘Okay, but what about Flamengo?’ He said: ‘Are you serious?’ I said: ‘Yeah, I don’t care about that. I want to hear about Flamengo,’ and that’s how it all turned out.”

Paqueta has at least remained consistent, revealing in an interview in November 2025 that he fully intended to return to Flamengo at some stage.

“The first moment (Flamengo tried to sign Paqueta) was when (Marcos) Braz was still at Flamengo (as vice president), there was that contact.

“I know of Flamengo’s desire, and they know of my desire, my passion for the club, so it’s something that always happens. As soon as I was accused, and the whole trial process was about to begin, Braz came to my house, made the offer, and asked what I thought.

“Obviously, I always want to go back to Flamengo, but at that moment, I was still a bit undecided about my decision, about what I was going to do.

“Then I also talked to the West Ham director and said: ‘Braz, I want to go back, I know I’ll feel good at Flamengo, but I can’t be ungrateful to the club that’s supporting me so much. They supported me a lot at all times, helped me in various situations, so I couldn’t force an exit from a place where I was being welcomed and respected.

“They respected me, my wife, my family. So I said: ‘I want you to resolve this.’ But yes, this exchange with Flamengo did happen.”