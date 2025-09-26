According to reports, John Stones has decided whether to sign a new contract to commit his future to Manchester City beyond 2026.

Stones has been a vital asset for Man City as he developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

However, the 31-year-old has slipped in the pecking order at Man City over the past couple of years as he’s been ravaged by injuries, and Guardiola has recruited other centre-backs to provide competition.

Therefore, it has been reported that the Premier League side could let the centre-back leave in 2026 as he is in the final year of his contract.

In July, a report claimed Man City are ‘open’ to letting Stones exit the club upon the expiry of his contract next year, though this may not prove to be the case.

This is because a new report from The Mirror claims Stones has ‘made a decision’ on his future, with the defender keen to spend the remainder of his career at the Eithad.

‘Stones, 31, will begin negotiations with City bosses and is hopeful of agreeing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2028. ‘Stones is keen to remain with the former English champions, and pledge the remaining years of his career to them, while City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is desperate to avoid losing Stones on a free transfer next summer.’

Football Transfers, meanwhile, claims ‘four major deals’ are ‘set’ to be sealed in the coming days/weeks, with Stones, Phil Foden, Rodri and Josko Gvardiol in line for new deals.

