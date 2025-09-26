According to reports, Aston Villa have ‘set their sights’ on signing a Sunderland star in January, while Jadon Sancho has been sent a clear warning.

It has been a turbulent few months at Aston Villa following their failure to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of last season.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules have restricted the Villans, who did little business in the summer transfer window.

Sporting director Monchi has been punished for their poor recruitment as he’s been replaced by Roberto Olabe, while Villa have made a poor start to the season as they sit in the Premier League relegation zone.

On Thursday night, Villa earned a vital win over Bologna in their opening Europa League group match, but head coach Unai Emery remains under scrutiny ahead of Sunday’s match against Fulham.

Aston Villa have been toothless in attack at the start of this campaign, so it is hardly a surprising that their ‘priority’ is to strengthen in forward areas in January.

This is according to Football Insider, who are reporting that they have ‘set their sights’ on Sunderland standout Wilson Isidor. It has also been noted that he has a ‘new price tag’ following his sensational start to this campaign.

‘Aston Villa are closely monitoring Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Isidor is now valued at around the £35million mark by Sunderland.’

Jadon Sancho was one of Aston Villa’s summer signings, with the winger joining Emery’s side on loan from Manchester United on deadline day.

This signing has been criticised as it remains to be seen whether he can make an impact, with Dean Saunders claiming that he must do one thing to “save his career”.

“When Jadon Sancho was at Borussia Dortmund, he’d beat his man, get to the byline, provide assists. He’d find you at the back post or the near post. Or he’d drop his shoulder, cut in and bend one in the top corner,” Saunders said.

“It was hard to get the ball off him. If I was his coach, if I was Unai Emery, I would be telling him that his job is to beat his full-back and cross for Ollie Watkins, or cut inside and get your fair share of goals. When the ball is on the other side of the pitch, I want you at the back post for tap-ins and headers.

“And when we lose the ball, I want you to work your nuts off to help the fullback behind you stop the opposition scoring. That’s it. See you tomorrow. If you do all these things, I’ll pick you.

“That was the old Sancho. But like a lot of players, ever since his move to Manchester United, he doesn’t take players on. He stops, turns around, passes it back. He doesn’t produce the goods, and he struggled to make an impact at Chelsea with all the players they have competing for a spot.

“He has a chance at Villa. He’s obviously talented, but he needs to be showing up every week, seven out of 10. Give me that, you start every match. If you don’t, I can’t start you. A manager needs to be sure of what he’s going to get from at least eight of his 11 players. It doesn’t matter if they never give you a nine out of 10 if you’re sure they won’t give you a three.

“Then, you need your matchwinners. Eric Cantona and Dimitar Berbatov, players like that, but they have to be given a platform by your consistent players. You can’t just walk around at Villa. You’re not Pele or Maradona. So Sancho has to knuckle down now and save his career. He can play at the highest level, and I hope he does it for Villa.”