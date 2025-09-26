According to reports, Graham Potter has been ‘given’ a brief ‘stay of execution’ at West Ham United, who have been told to appoint Frank Lampard.

Potter is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as the Hammers are in the relegation zone after five games and have only one win.

West Ham also has the worst defence in the Premier League as they have conceded 13 goals in their five games, with Potter and club chiefs coming under intense scrutiny.

The London outfit have suffered back-to-back defeats against Spurs and Crystal Palace, so Monday’s trip to Everton could be vital for Potter.

A new report from Football Insider claims Potter will be in charge on Monday night as West Ham’s new ‘sack plan’ has revealed his ‘stay of execution’.

“There’s lots going on at West Ham, but it looks like Graham Potter is going to have a stay of execution,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’ll be given until the next international break to turn things around and they’ll see what happens there, so it looks like being two more games in charge for Potter.

“They’ve got Everton away on Monday night and then Arsenal away, so it’s two tough games for Potter.

“West Ham have obviously been speaking to candidates to replace him, so the writing is on the wall long-term and it feels like when rather than if he gets sacked.”

West Ham are already linked with several potential replacements and former player Lampard has been mentioned as a target, even though he is widely dismissed by the club’s fanbase.

Despite this, ex-Chelsea star Pat Nevin thinks West Ham should go for Lampard as he is “a very good manager”, he is “there for the battle” and the “stick would go” on one condition.

“There are lots of West Ham fans that wouldn’t accept Frank Lampard because they have booed him forever. Calling him fat Frank forever,” Nevin said.

“All the years I saw it, I always felt terrible because Frank, I don’t think he ever said a bad word against West Ham. It was just that he left.”

He added: “I still don’t think that should stop West Ham supporters taking him on because he’s a good manager. He’s a very good manager. Derby done well.

“I thought in retrospect that he was harshly treated at Chelsea – I thought he did a good job. He kept Everton up which was not easy at the time.

“And you ask people at Everton, they loved him. They absolutely loved him. Even the fans, even though they were struggling, he got every player, all the people behind him, even the staff.

“He’s done OK at Coventry I think – it’s been alright. And he’s shown that he’s in there for the battle. He’s had the Chelsea job, he’s had the Everton job, he’s had the Chelsea job twice.

“But it’s not beneath him to go and get the hands dirty at Coventry. So that’s a guy who wants to work, he cares about it, he loves it. I just don’t know how Frank would feel about the West Ham job.

“There’d be a wee bit of stick at the start, but I’ll make you a promise, if he won the first three or four games, the stick would go.”