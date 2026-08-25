Man Utd strike £40m agreement for next signing after Baleba in shock transfer

Man Utd have struck a deal to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Brighton as their next signing after Carlos Baleba, according to reports.

Michael Carrick’s side have already brought in Youri Tielmans and Andrey Santos as their main additions, while Carlos Baleba is set to be announced as a new signing from Brighton in a complete midfield overhaul.

The pre-season optimism at Man Utd was quickly extinguished on Saturday as Hull City beat the Red Devils 2-0 at the MKM Stadium.

Man Utd offered very little threat going forward, while they looked vulnerable from set-pieces, and there have been rumours they could still look to sign either a left winger or a striker before the deadline.

However, a new left-back is their priority currently with Man Utd giving up on a deal for Lewis Hall as Newcastle are refusing to sell this summer.

Reports over the last 24 hours appear to lean towards the Red Devils signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, while RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas have also been linked.

READ: Five players who featured on the opening weekend but could still be on the move

But now Turkish outlet AS Marca are insisting that Man Utd have already agreed a deal to sign Baleba’s team-mate Ferdi Kadioglu from Brighton with the Turkey international ‘set to’ join the Red Devils.

The outlet wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE – SHOCKING BOMB: Manchester United is set to transfer 27-year-old Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Brighton for £40M. #MUFC Per the agreement, 10% of this fee will go into Fenerbahçe’s coffers. (€4.7M) #BHAFC.’

Hargreaves: Man Utd could do with another striker

Former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves reckons the Red Devils need to add another striker to their ranks before the summer transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been linked with several potential options in attack but a deal seems dependent on Joshua Zirkzee leaving Old Trafford this summer.

READ: Journalist reveals how many signings Carrick wants Man Utd to make before the transfer deadline

Speaking on TNT Sports, former England and Man Utd star Hargreaves said: “I think they could probably do with another striker option.

“Sesko didn’t start and Cunha played a little bit deeper. He’s a number 10 and he’s very effective off the left.

“With Baleba coming into the team, it is a good squad and a top-four squad.”

Hargreaves reckons Man Utd need to change their approach in future matches after watching them against Hull, he added: “Today, when they had possession of the ball, they didn’t look like scoring.

“I think it will be easier when the space opens up. Today there wasn’t that. They have to go back to the drawing board and look at what they can do differently.”

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