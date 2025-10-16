A former Manchester United player has explained why he thinks head coach Ruben Amorim has a “personal” problem with one of his players.

Amorim has made a poor attempt at fighting fires at Old Trafford, as he is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Under the inexperienced boss, Man Utd have made a poor start to the 2025/26 campaign as they have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town and sit tenth in the Premier League after seven games.

United’s head coach has been heavily criticised for being too stuck in his ways, as he has refused to revert from his failing 3-4-3 formation and certainly has a few favourites in his squad.

England international Kobbie Mainoo is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League, though he has had a poor 18 months due to injuries and a decline in form.

Mainoo remains one of Man Utd’s best players, but he has barely featured under Amorim and former United player Paul Parker has argued that the head coach must have a “personal” problem with the centre-midfielder.

“We also have to ask why Mainoo hasn’t been used in that midfield,” Parker said in an interview with mybettingsites.co.uk.

“Somewhere along the line, because I’ve been looking at it, it has to be personal.

“It has to be personal, and the truth has to be told somewhere. He doesn’t like him, or he doesn’t like him as a player. It doesn’t make any sense at all.”

When speaking about the prospect of selling Mainoo, he continued: “It would cause big problems if they allow Mainoo to go because he’s a local boy. But it’s not just about that, it’s about what he’s achieved in a short space of time, and he hasn’t been given the time and the respect.

“You’ve got to understand, when you’re younger, losing form can happen quite quickly but it’s about getting it back.

“When you make mistakes, you nurture, you don’t stamp down on things, you demand but you demand in a different way. He hasn’t been given what a good manager like Sir Alex Ferguson would do with a young player.

“Maybe they should’ve let him go out on loan and play. Go overseas and experience that little bit to come back again and start again. Especially in this current scenario where you’re not going to use him, let him go and do that.”

Parker has also explained why he thinks Mainoo is being “hurt” by Man Utd and Amorim.

“To have him just warm the bench, it must be really hurting him. It’s his team, so it must be hurting him that they’re not doing well. It must be hurting him that he’s not playing and he must be scratching his head,” Parker added.

“Every time, every minute he gets, he’s got to enjoy it and prove himself.

“When he came on against City, I thought he could win Man Of The Match. He was Man Utd’s best player in that cameo. Everything he did was effective and hurt City.

“But then after that, nothing. Disappointing from Amorim. I expected more from him in this scenario.”