Chelsea offer Man Utd star ‘whatever he wants’ to join after Fernandes reveals he’s ‘not happy’

Chelsea made an offer to sign Benjamin Sesko three years before the Slovenia international decided to join Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking signings in the summer with Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all arriving at Old Trafford.

Man Utd striker Sesko – who cost the Red Devils £74m in a deal with RB Leipzig – came under fire earlier on in the season after he failed to hit the ground running under Ruben Amorim with just two goals in all competitions before January.

But, since Amorim left the club, Sesko has been hitting the back of the net for fun with three in his last three matches for Man Utd and seven his last eight fixtures.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Sesko is hungry for more goals and will not be happy until he is scoring every week.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “He’s [Sesko] a very good player, we just wanted to get his confidence.

“He is a kid that wants to improve. He is never just happy with a goal. He is very aware that he needs to score week in, week out for this club.

“Hopefully he will have more goals between now and the end of the season.”

Sesko is a hot topic now that he’s scoring goals and The Sun have revealed that Chelsea were prepared to give the former RB Leipzig star “whatever he wanted” to move to Stamford Bridge.

The report added: ‘[Christopher] Vivell knew Sesko well from his seven-year spell with the Red Bull group. He was also at Chelsea when they attempted to buy Sesko in 2022.

‘Chelsea were so keen to recruit Sesko a well-placed source says they offered him “whatever he wanted”.’

Sesko is among a number of Man Utd players who are hoping that interim head coach Michael Carrick – who has won six of his first seven matches in charge – gets the Red Devils job on a permanent basis, according to the club’s former chief scout Mick Brown.

Brown told Football Insider: “Sesko’s improvement recently has been amazing.

“At the start of the season he looked a little bit shy and not as combative as you want your striker to be, but he’s really grown and adapted to the league.

“A large part of it is because of the changes Carrick has made since taking over from Amorim, they’re not afraid to get the ball forward and into the box quicker.

“It’s been a long time since Man United have had a striker who can dominate in the air and head the ball, and it’s such a valuable asset to have.

“You can see the players are now much more willing to deliver crosses into the area.

“From everything I hear around the club and see on the pitch, it looks like the players including Sesko are happy playing under Carrick and that shows in the results.

“The players are happy under him, I’m sure they want him to stay so they can keep this up, so again that’s another reason he could get the job permanently.”