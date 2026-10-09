Man Utd: ‘Growing agitation’ with Ratcliffe set to increase after Man City ‘shield’ removed

Jamie Carragher has warned Sir Jim Ratcliffe that the “growing agitation” at Manchester United will increase if/and when Manchester City are taken out of the Premier League equation.

City were found guilty of breaching 114 Premier League rules by an independent commission last month, as the panel found them to have used ‘sham’ sponsorship deals to boost they earnings by around £900m between 2009 and 2018.

The club have now appealed that verdict as they insist upon their innocence and clim they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ to prove it, in the form of documents showing that the sponsorship funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather from their owners.

READ: Ten Manchester City grounds for appeal and why they won’t wash

The initial three-man commission has already seen this evidence, as it ‘concluded it was an explanation that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to conceal the realities of the Disguised Funding Scheme’, but City hope an all-new panel will rule in their favour.

Possible punishments include fines, transfer bans, points deductions and even Premier League expulsion, while it’s also been suggested the club should have their titles stripped in a retrospective action.

Carragher believes City’s guilty verdict, which will very likely see them relegated from the Premier League if it’s upheld, will pile the pressure on Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

“City have been a valid excuse for narrowly losing titles and trophies. For others, they have been a convenient one,” he wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“For Liverpool, Chelsea and United, the timescale to become title challengers changes the moment City hear the outcome of their disciplinary hearing. The power shift will be instant and dramatic.”

On Iraola at Liverpool, he added: “We are not in a world in which Iraola can talk about long-term projects. Once the two immediate obstacles to another Liverpool title in the near future are reduced to one, there will be an expectation for his side to make haste.”

And Carragher also insists the pressure will be ramped up significantly on Ratcliffe and his INEOS bosses.

“No one thinks Michael Carrick’s squad are equipped to compete at the very top yet,” he wrote.

“Remove City, and growing agitation about how Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos hierarchy are going about their business will go up another notch.

“Having two teams that look well ahead of the rest can be a useful shield for coaches or directors trying to buy time to catch up, especially when there are long-standing allegations that one club are breaking the rules.”

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