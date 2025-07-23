Man Utd are looking to ‘wrap up the deal quickly’ for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra after he rejected a new contract, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made three signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon joining Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Man Utd had a terrible 2024/25 season in the Premier League with Amorim’s side finishing 15th before losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning there will be no European football at Old Trafford this coming campaign.

There had been worries that Man Utd could struggle to attract top players due to their lack of European football but the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo, who were both wanted by other Premier League clubs, has proved those concerns wrong.

And their next three priorities are a centre-forward, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper with the rest of their business potentially dependent on sales.

Marcus Rashford is set to leave Old Trafford on Wednesday in a loan deal to Barcelona but Man Utd are still looking to offload Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho.

READ: Manchester United next? Eight teams who won the title from 15th or lower

In a boost to their hunt for a new midfielder, Spanish newspaper Marca have claimed that Spain Under-21 international Guerra ‘has decided to reject the renewal offer’ from Valencia.

The player’s representatives expect ‘something better’ and Man Utd ‘continues to work behind the scenes to bring him to the Premier League’.

And now journalist Sebastien Vidal has revealed that Guerra can now look to complete a move to Man Utd after he gave them the ‘green light’ to seal a transfer.

Vidal wrote on X: ‘Man Utd are ready to finalise the £21.5m signing of Javi Guerra. The Valencia midfielder has given a verbal green light to join Old Trafford despite interest from elsewhere. The Red Devils want to wrap up the deal quickly.’

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham insists that the Red Devils have “made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it” over outgoing transfers this summer.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it. It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position. They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers.

“I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment. The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it. They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”

Sheringham adds: “Ruben Amorim has given the hierarchy above him three or four players in every position that he wants – they are probably thinking about going for the third, or even fourth, most expensive player in those positions at the moment.

“They are good players but not great players, and it’s great players that need to play for Manchester United to help make the club great again, otherwise they’ll end up exactly where they are.”