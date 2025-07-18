Man Utd reach ‘verbal agreement’ for fourth signing after Mbeumo as ‘medical’ date set

Manchester United have reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for their fourth summer signing after Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have made just two signings so far this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolves for £62.5m, while Diego Leon joined from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno for £3.3m.

After a long-drawn out chase, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news on Friday that Man Utd had ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Mbeumo from Brentford in a deal worth £71m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the ‘accepted payment structure’ and details of Mbeumo’s contract at Old Trafford.

READ: Ten Mbeumo alternatives for Man Utd features ex-Red Devil and… Marcus Rashford

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s fee will be £65m plus £6m add-ons paid in four different installments. Brentford accepted payment structure proposed by Manchester United.

He added: ‘Bryan Mbeumo’s contract at Manchester United will be valid until June 2030 plus option until June 2031. Man United wanted the +1 option and it’s been included in the agreement.’

FootMercato later claimed that Mbeumo’s ‘medical examination is scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday]’.

Romano then revealed INEOS’ priority after signing Mbeumo is to land a new striker amid links to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Romano said: ‘Manchester United plan to sign new striker in the next weeks as main target after Bryan Mbeumo deal done. Outgoings will be key for budget as Garnacho, Sancho, Rashford, Antony remain among players set to leave.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 £78m striker ‘wants Man Utd move’ after Arsenal talks and is ‘willing to forgo European football’

👉 Man Utd ‘put aside’ £26m for ex-Norwich star as Barcelona wave ‘goodbye’ to Rashford

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Arteta wants Gyokeres deal today; Milan eye Man Utd flop

But Ruben Amorim is also keen on adding a new midfielder to his ranks after Christian Eriksen left at the end of his contract last month.

And Javi Guerra, who has an £87m release clause in his Valencia contract, has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with United over a move to Old Trafford, according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo.

He wrote on X: ‘Guerra leaning towards no to renewal with Valencia. Has verbal agreement with Man Utd, agreement between clubs still pending. Two other requests from Spain and England. Milan stuck at June contacts.’

Earlier on Friday it was claimed that United have made Sporting midfielder Morten Hjlumand their ‘main target’ after Mbeumo.

It’s claimed all of Inter Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona are also ‘keeping tabs’, but despite Juventus supposedly holding talks with Hjuland and his camp, United ‘are the frontrunners in the race’.

The report added: