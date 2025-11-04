Hamann claims Man Utd flop Sesko has ‘impressed’ him ‘more than’ Arsenal star Gyokeres

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are both new to the Premier League.

Didi Hamann insists Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko has “impressed” him “more than” new Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres this season.

The Red Devils invested £74m in Sesko as the Slovenia international arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from RB Leipzig after scoring 39 goals in 87 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

The 22-year-old has scored just two goals in 11 matches in all competitions since moving to Man Utd and has faced criticism in recent weeks.

Gary Neville insisted that Sesko looked “awkward” as Man Utd drew 2-2 against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and insists the “jury is out” on the striker still.

Neville said: “I’m no further forward with him. The jury is out.

“He’s well off it compared to the other summer signings that Man United made up front in [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Caicedo, Wolves, Rice, Farke, Liverpool, Frank, Emery and more…

“He looks awkward, he had a couple of really good opportunities in the first half when balls got played over the top and his touch wasn’t quite right.

“For 80 million pound, you can say he’s young, has a lot of potential and is only just settling in, but you still want to see a bit more.”

But former Liverpool midfielder Hamann insists that Sesko and Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade have been more impressive this season than Arsenal striker Gyokeres, who has scored six goals in 13 matches so far.

When asked which player out of Sesko, Gyokeres and Woltemade will score the most goals this season, Hamann told footballblog.co.uk: ‘I think the club that will be creating the most chances will be Arsenal, and so that probably puts Gyokeres ahead of the other two, Woltemade and Sesko.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 One per club: Klopp to Liverpool, Ten Hag to Man Utd among PL manager ‘shock returns’ to ex-teams

👉 Former Man Utd star Evans names two team-mates ‘on another level to the rest’

👉 Neville names four Man Utd stars who ‘should be doing a lot better’ in ‘ageing spine’



“Of the three players, I think that Sesko and Woltemade have impressed me more than Gyokeres.

“If Woltemade is the regular penalty taker for Newcastle from now until the end of the season, then I think I will put Woltemade down as the player to score the most out of those three this season.

“I think Sesko found it hard at first because it’s a different game in England compared to Germany. But he’s a very talented player.

“He was always very confident and he’s got a lot of belief in his ability. But then when you come to a club where things are not great, it’s difficult for a striker.

“Confidence is a big thing, and poor morale at a club doesn’t help. I think he’s done okay so far, but we certainly haven’t seen the best yet because he’s an exceptional talent.

“People in Salzburg said at 16, 17, when he came to the club, he was better than Erling Haaland. Obviously that’s not the case at the moment, but I think potentially he could be a player who scores 20, 25 goals every season.”