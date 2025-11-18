Man Utd warned against signing Premier League star who’s ‘not quite there’

Man Utd have been warned by Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke not to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as they look for a new midfielder.

The recruitment team at Man Utd were criticised over the summer transfer window for not bringing in a new midfielder despite spending over £200m on five new signings.

It was one of the weakest areas in Ruben Amorim’s side last year and early on this season it was once again an issue as Man Utd remained inconsistent.

The Red Devils have been much better in recent weeks with Man Utd currently five unbeaten after Amorim’s side won their first back-to-back Premier League matches under the Portuguese head coach.

Man Utd are still looking for midfield reinforcements, though, with rumours that they could make a new signing in that position over the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace’s Wharton is one of many players linked with a move to Man Utd but Yorke doesn’t think that the England international would be the answer for the Red Devils currently.

Yorke told Snabbare: “I’m not sure Adam Wharton is the answer. He’s still not quite there for me yet and that’s an area of concern we have to look to improve.

“It is a gap in this Manchester United team. You look at the history behind the football club in its most successful years and they always had a fantastic number six in that position.”

Yorke insists that their new midfield sign must be capable of dictating the pace of a game but it will be “a tough gig” to find the right players.

He added: “Casemiro has been hit and miss at times and it’s a key part of your team. You listen to all the great managers, that central area of your midfield is always so important.

“It’s a tough gig that one to find the right players and I think that’s why they’re struggling. They haven’t got that player who can set the floor of the game, as I always call it, and dictate the pace, who defends but passes the ball forwards, and can see the pass.

“These types of players are rare which surprises me as on the face of it it’s not the most difficult job in the world but it’s the most crucial.”

Yorke continued: “Who I would like to see in that position more? I can’t think, honestly, because there’s too much hype around some of these players,’ he continued.

“Bring back Michael Carrick, maybe? There we go. He’d have done a job in this team!”

When asked if he’d been impacted by the links to Man Utd and other teams, Wharton recently told The Athletic: “Not really, to be honest. I don’t really look into it or think too much about it.

“There’s always rumours floating about on social media and things like this. Is it true? Is it not true? You tell me!”

“Honestly, I get my friends all messaging me or my family, my brothers. Everyone will message me and they’ll be like, “Oh, is this true? This club is interested.”

“I’m like, “Thanks for telling me because I didn’t know before you told me!” and I don’t really take an interest to it too much. I don’t really think about it.

“If something is going to be serious, then I can maybe think about it. But if it’s not very serious, if there’s interest, I’m not interested in knowing because interest… you can be interested in anything and nothing can come from it… I don’t really read into it too much.

“I see it and I’m like, ‘Okay,’ and just carry on with my day. United, the big teams, they’re all linked to 10-20 players. If I’m one in 20, it’s nothing special. It doesn’t really mean too much.

“You must be doing something right for them sort of clubs to be interested or wanting you.”