Mo Salah has named Arsenal as his favourites to win the Premier League title after he won the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah was in Manchester to pick up a record third award having scored 29 goals in the league and assisted a further 18.

The Egyptian will be required to again perform at a similar kind of level this season should Liverpool have aspirations of retaining the title for the first time in 42 years.

While Liverpool rather strolled to their second Premier League crown last season, there is expected to be much fiercer competition this time round with Arsenal and Manchester City picked as the other favourites.

All three began the new season with wins, but Salah reckons the London club has the edge.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Merson declares ‘advantage Arsenal’ in title race while backing Gyokeres to step up against Leeds

👉 Arsenal expert reveals verdict on ‘dramatic late move’ as one Gunners star to leave on one condition

👉 Arsenal: Madueke labelled ‘wrong call’ as ‘absolutely perfect for that squad’ alternative nears move

The statement came during an interview with an Arsenal fan who asked if there was any chance of Salah slowing down soon, to which he replied: “I think you have a great team this season, also last season. So, you have really good chance. I think you are the favourite now, been together for five years.”

Salah then said: “Hopefully we do it again.”

His manager Arne Slot, meanwhile, agreed with the assessment that Liverpool were favourites but said that had nothing to do with their spending this summer.

“The net spend of us compared to the other teams is not in our favour if you look at the last two seasons,” Slot said. “It’s completely normal that we are one of the favourites, because we won it last season. And we brought in good players.

“Like all the other teams did, by the way. This is what makes this league so nice. I think there’s only been one exception in the last two, three, four, five, six years, and that’s Liverpool last season.

“Every team in the Premier League is spending money. So if we are only favourites because we’ve spent a bit, I would see that as weird because we’ve lost a lot as well. But that we are favourites because we won it last season and we played so well, that’s clear. And the ambitions haven’t changed, because the ambition of this club is always to compete for every trophy.”

READ NEXT: Seven glaring transfer priorities highlighted by Premier League opening weekend