Morgan Rogers will not be leaving Aston Villa any time soon

Arsenal and Manchester United-linked attacker Morgan Rogers has put two fingers up at the Premier League’s elite by agreeing to a new six-year contract at Aston Villa.

Rogers has now signed two new deals since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024, and his latest agreement will see his salary increase significantly, according to The Athletic.

Morgan Rogers for Aston Villa

Cost a measly £7million from Middlesbrough

18 goals and 20 assists in 85 games

Most assists (12) by a Premier League player across all competitions in 2025

Youngest Villa player to reach 25 Premier League goal involvements since 2013

Contract extended from 2030 to 2031

Rogers has been a revelation for the Villans, and it’s still astonishing that he cost only around £7million.

As is often the case, his performances have sparked speculation over a move elsewhere, with all of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ reportedly linked at one point.

Unai Emery’s side have thrived since Rogers joined from Middlesbrough, helping Villa finish in the top four in 2023/24 and reach the Champions League quarter-finals in 2024/25.

While the England attacker has been inconsistent at times this year, he has still registered 12 assists in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player in 2025.

According to David Ornstein, there is an ‘agreement with Rogers to sign a new contract’ until 2031, with the player set to earn a ‘handsomely improved salary’.

Rogers will become one of Villa’s highest earners, amid interest from ‘other leading sides in the Premier League and abroad, which is unlikely to wane despite the contract renewal’.

He is the latest key player to commit his future at Villa Park, following in the footsteps of Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, John McGinn, and Lucas Digne.

Only Mo Salah (25) has more open play assists than Morgan Rogers (16) across all competitions in the last two seasons 🪄 Premier League players only | @OptaJoe pic.twitter.com/WIsrxgjpxw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2025

An important one-year extension for Villa’s talisman

Rogers’ previous deal was set to expire in 2030, meaning this new contract adds an extra year. The primary purpose of the renewal is clearly to reward his importance to the team and his contributions so far.

Not only has Villa strengthened its position with an extended contract, but Rogers will also see his weekly salary reportedly rise to around £150,000, doubling his previous £75,000 per week, according to Capology.

This is a well-deserved boost for the player and a significant statement for Aston Villa and Emery.

Rogers gives the finger to Premier League elite

Following Ebere Eze’s move to Arsenal from Crystal Palace, Rogers was left standing alone against the Premier League’s big boys.

Keeping hold of their most important player was vital for Villa, and Rogers’ new deal is both a statement of intent from the club and a rare display of loyalty from the player.

For the Premier League’s elite, it means they will now have to pay an extra £20million plus meet higher wage demands if they want to pry Rogers away from Villa.