Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘willing to let’ one or two stars leave the club in January to ‘pave the way for Thomas Frank’s preferred signing’.

Spurs have had a mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign as they sit sixth in the Premier League table after ten games, while they remain unbeaten in the Champions League group stages.

However, it has become apparent that not all of Tottenham’s supporters are sold on new head coach Thomas Frank, as they have suffered a disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup and have produced some woeful performances in the Premier League.

Most of Tottenham’s struggles have come at home, while they have lacked a goal threat in certain matches this season.

Last week, a report claimed the north London outfit’s players are ‘desperate for new attackers’ in January, while the club are linked with several potential targets.

READ: Big Weekend: Manchester City v Liverpool, Tottenham, Xhaka, Farke



Naturally, Spurs are linked with several past and current Brentford stars following Frank’s appointment, with Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney linked with a possible reunion with his former manager in north London.

The 29-year-old has spent the last 18 months in the Saudi Pro League, though it has been suggested that he could return to the Premier League ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Toney to Spurs is on the cards, with the Premier League side ‘willing to let Richarlison or Dominic Solanke leave’ to ‘pave the way’ for the Al-Ahli star to join as he is Frank’s ‘preferred signing’. It is also noted that they face competition with Everton and Man Utd.

The report adds:

‘Spurs and Everton are among the clubs keen on signing Toney in the mid-season window, with a loan deal seen as most likely. ‘But Tottenham must offload one of Solanke or Richarlison, with both of the forwards believed to be seen as expendable by Frank.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The season so far in six tables: Arsenal power, Spurs and Man Utd silliness

👉 Will the Premier League earn a fifth Champions League place again for next season?

👉 Tottenham to go ‘all out’ with £53m offer for ‘top priority’ as Frank eyes reunion with Brentford star



Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence recently made the headlines by ignoring Frank after last weekend’s loss to Chelsea, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown explaining why it will “take time” for the head coach to settle.

“Yeah, I think it was just a bit of frustration from both players losing a London derby to Chelsea,” Brown said.

“It was the manager in which they lost the game, they didn’t really lay a glove on Chelsea.

“Thomas Frank came out quickly to sort of play down any talk of unrest or anything like that amongst the squad. He said both players came and apologised to him the day after.

“It’s obviously had no effect on Van de Ven, he scored that wonder-goal in midweek.

“It was a disappointing result against Chelsea, there’s no getting away from that, but obviously still early days in the tenure of Thomas Frank at Tottenham. It will take time for him to get his ideas across.

“To be fair to Spurs, they’re sixth in the table and still unbeaten in the Champions League.

“It’s not been the worst start to a season and as I said I think there’s still a lot of time for Frank to improve things and I’m sure he’ll be looking to improve the goal scoring output in the team as well.”