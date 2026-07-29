Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has decided to stay at Old Trafford after holding talks with manager Michael Carrick over his future, according to a journalist.

Mazraoui has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2024 when he joined from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old Morocco international full-back is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, with the option to extend it for a further year.

A right-back by trade, Mazraoui is also play as a left-back and centre-back, too.

Mazraoui has made 77 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, providing three assists in the process.

Earlier this month, it emerged that AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim would like to sign Mazraoui from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

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Amorim worked with the Moroccan star at Man Utd and rates him highly.

Journalist Matteo Moretto said: “As of now there are no negotiations underway, there’s no direct contact between the clubs.

“But what I can tell you is that certainly Mazraoui, who is 28-years-old and also has a contract expiring in 2028 with an option, is a player highly regarded by Amorim.

“Let’s see if he is targeted by Milan later in the window. As of today, I’m talking about the manager’s approval of him – Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this week that Mazraoui has changed his agents.

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Romano posted on X at 7:13am on July 27: “Manchester United fullback Noussair Mazraoui has picked Panthera as new agency to represent him.

“Moroccan fullback has officially joined the new representatives.”

While there will be speculation that Mazraoui has changed his agents to try to get a move away from Man Utd, journalist Aboujad Soufiane has reported that the full-back wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Soufiane, who has almost 25,000 followers on X, has reported that Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has convinced Mazraoui to stay at Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui will stay at Man Utd

The journalist wrote on X at 11:46pm on July 27: “According to my information, I can confirm that Noussair Mazraoui continues with Manchester United, and will not leave the team during the current transfer window, despite changing his representatives and the company that manages his affairs.

“Mazraoui has already received approaches and interest from several clubs, especially after the exceptional levels he delivered in the last World Cup, but he has made the decision to continue his journey with the Red Devils.

“Several direct conversations have also taken place between him and coach Michael Carrick, who emphasized Mazraoui’s importance within his sporting project and assured him that he is one of the key elements he is counting on for the upcoming season.”

Soufiane added: “By the way, his contract with Pimenta has ended, so he decided to go to a friend at Panthera Agency.

“The transfer happened after the end of the contract ..”

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