Ornstein reveals Leeds ‘agreement’ for Calvert-Lewin with ‘medical imminent’ amid Mitrovic rumours

Leeds United have struck ‘an agreement in principle’ to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Whites have already made seven new signings this summer with Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Lucas Perri all arriving at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side were promoted from the Championship last season after reaching 100 points but the new Premier League season is now daunting for any newly-promoted side.

All three of the promoted sides have been relegated in both of the last two Premier League seasons and now Leeds are preparing as well as they can for the new season.

They have been linked with a number of new strikers this summer and now Ornstein has revealed that Leeds ‘have reached an agreement in principle’ to sign Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton on a free transfer in the summer.

The England international is now ‘set to undergo a medical at training ground Thorp Arch imminently, with a view to completing the move’.

READ: Isak goes Full Kane in Liverpool transfer saga, and you never go Full Kane

Calvert-Lewin has been heavily linked with some top Premier League clubs with Manchester United linked as recently as this week to the former injury-hit Everton striker.

Rio Ferdinand made his feelings clear about a potential move for the striker, he told his YouTube channel: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin? What are you chatting about bruv?

“Calvert-Lewin can’t stay fit. No. Why would we bring him in to this club? This club is built on the academy and we’ve got Chido Obi sitting there. Play him if you just need someone for a few games rather than someone who’s older and can’t stay fit.

“Sign Calvert-Lewin? On what grounds? No, I’m sorry, I disagree massively, I disagree massively. What message does that send to the rest of the Premier League or more importantly to your squad?”

There have also been links with former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who now plays for Al-Hilal, and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has shared what he’s heard about the Serbian arriving in west Yorkshire.

MAILBOX: Matheus Cunha tipped to be ‘utterly fabulous’ or a ‘massive flop’ in pre-season predictions

Brown told Football Insider: “I hear Leeds have been looking at Mitrovic. He’s somebody who scores goals, he’s proven he can do it in the Premier League, and he’d be worth taking the chance on bringing back from Saudi Arabia.

“Whether he’s the same player he was when he’s left, Leeds will know because they’ve been doing their due diligence on this deal. He would give them a focal point which I don’t think Leeds have got at the moment.

“He impacts the opposition defenders, people have to mark him which gives more space for the wide players to create chances for them.

“They can play off him as well, which is an asset to any club if you’re forced to go long to the striker against teams like Man City and Liverpool.

“In that respect, he would be the perfect striker for Leeds and the position they’re in.”

READ NEXT: Relegation candidates Brentford one of six Premier League teams in ‘I fear for them’ territory