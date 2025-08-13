Ferdinand ‘disagrees massively’ with Man Utd transfer as he makes PL top four predictions

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at the Red Devils for considering a move to sign former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s side have a new attack ahead of the new season with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko making up a new trident of summer signings.

But Man Utd are unlikely to stop there with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and a goalkeeper their top two priorities before the end of the window.

There have also been rumours that the Red Devils could look to bring in a back-up option for Sesko, who signed from RB Leipzig for around £74m, and Calvert-Lewin has emerged as an option.

The England international left Everton at the end of the season on a free transfer and could provide a club with a bargain if he can improve his poor injury record.

When put to him that Calvert-Lewin had emerged as a potential transfer option for Man Utd this summer, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin? What are you chatting about bruv?

“Calvert-Lewin can’t stay fit. No. Why would we bring him in to this club? This club is built on the academy and we’ve got Chido Obi sitting there. Play him if you just need someone for a few games rather than someone who’s older and can’t stay fit.

“Sign Calvert-Lewin? On what grounds? No, I’m sorry, I disagree massively, I disagree massively. What message does that send to the rest of the Premier League or more importantly to your squad?”

With the new Premier League season starting at the weekend, Ferdinand was also giving his predictions for how the new campaign will pan out come May.

Giving his views on Man Utd and the Premier League’s top four, Ferdinand added: “I’m going to go Liverpool to win the league. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea.

“I think United are top eight, anything above that is ridiculous, like wow, wow, wow compared to what it was. Biggest improvement this season will be Man United.”

When asked who would be top goalscorer, Ferdinand replied: “I’m going to go [Erling] Haaland. I’ve said [Alexander] Isak if he joins Liverpool but I don’t think he’s going to go there, so I’ve gone Haaland.”

On the three sides to be relegated from the top flight this term, Ferdinand continued: “Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds all go back down for me,’ he said. ‘Scott Parker maybe could get his team out of it…maybe.”

