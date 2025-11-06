Paul Scholes feels Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for a “worse team” as Roy Keane and Ian Wright discussed the Real Madrid man getting booed at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold‘s exit from Liverpool was one of the biggest stories of last season. The right-back won his second Premier League title last term as he saw out the end of his contract to move to Real.

While he was still playing for his boyhood club, he was booed by fans at Anfield.

When he returned for the first time as a Real player, those boos were once again evident.

Keane and Wright discussed that reaction on Stick To Football.

Keane said: “The reputation of Liverpool fans is that they’re loyal and a level up from most supporters. But I think for any player to go back, to boo him, people pay their money to go and that’s fine, you’re not going to argue with supporters but..”

Wright then interjected: “You know what, Roy, when you look at him, when he was a youngster, he’d have been dreaming of winning all those things for Liverpool. He’d think ‘one day I’ll leave and I can come back and it will be great,’ but the fact is when he was getting ready to leave, that is what he was thinking about.

“So I was more concerned for him when Liverpool [supporters] were booing him when he was there. He would have expected that last night, especially with the way he left, and that was the saddest thing that he had to deal with that.

“But that’s what happens especially when you choose somebody else, especially over Liverpool, they’re going to hold that against you.”

Alexander-Arnold has essentially been told he made the wrong choice in leaving, by Manchester United legend Scholes.

He said: “He probably left a better team to go to a worse team.”

Indeed, Liverpool have beaten Real in their last two games – a 2-0 victory last season and the 1-0 win of late.

But their positioning in their respective leagues tells a different story. While Liverpool won the Premier League last term, they are currently third and have seven points to make up on leaders Arsenal.

In LaLiga, meanwhile, Real have a five-point gap at the top of the table to second-placed Barcelona.

In the Champions League, they and Liverpool are both on nine points after four games, so there is little evidence at present to suggest the Reds are the better side.

