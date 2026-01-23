According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur could end up signing two Liverpool players in this month’s transfer window as they are ‘willing to offer’ £30m.

On Friday, it emerged that the north London outfit were working on a deal to sign Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has fallen in the pecking order following Milos Kerkez’s move to Liverpool and is due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Reports have indicated that Spurs were initially intending to wait until the summer to sign Robertson on a free transfer, but they have brought forward these plans.

This surprise deal currently looks pretty likely to go through, with Tottenham’s hopes of landing Robertson boosted by AS Roma reportedly willing to send Kostas Tsimikas back to Liverpool to provide cover to Kerkez.

On Friday evening, an update from The Guardian claimed all parties are keen for this deal to go through.

They explained:

‘Tottenham have made an approach to sign Andrew Robertson from Liverpool. The Premier League champions are open to allowing the long-serving left-back to leave, with only five months remaining on his contract. ‘Liverpool respect Robertson’s wish to sort his long-term future as soon as possible. There is a desire on all sides to get a deal done quickly as Thomas Frank wrestles with major availability issues at Spurs.’

And Robertson may not be the only Liverpool player to join Spurs this month because they also reportedly have their eye on Curtis Jones.

Earlier this month, Tottenham’s ‘interest’ in Jones was revealed, with Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP claiming Thomas Frank’s side are ‘willing to offer’ £30m for the centre-midfielder.

DaveOCKOP said on X: ‘EXCL: Tottenham are believed to still have a keen interest in Curtis Jones despite signing Conor Gallagher. Jones has featured regularly this season for Liverpool but may be interested in a new challenge.

‘At the moment, it is believed that Spurs would be willing to offer an opening offer of £30m. Liverpool would likely seek more. One to watch, especially if Wharton to Liverpool interest picks up.

‘John Heitinga is a fan of both Jones and Robertson.’

Regarding possible incomings, Liverpool boss Arne Slot told reporters on Friday that he does not expect his side to make any signings this month.

“I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad this club will always try to do so.

“But at this moment, I expect it to stay mainly the same.”

