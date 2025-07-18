Brilliant one minute to frustrating the next was Thierry Henry’s verdict of the Liverpool target.

Thierry Henry reportedly said Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike “does not do the basics very well” as Liverpool close in on their target.

Having been given a firm no to Alexandar Isak’s availability, Liverpool have instead targeted Ekitike and a deal for the 23-year-old is said to be close to completion.

But the striker’s abilities have seemingly been questioned by Arsenal legend Henry who said his performance can go from “amazing” to not playing well in the space of a minute.

That is according to Micah Richards, who was speaking on the Rest is Football podcast.

“In terms of Ekitike, I’ve spoken to Thierry about him a lot,” Richards said. “He says he’s not a frustrating player, but one minute he looks amazing and the next minute he does not do the basics very well.

“He said if he gets it right and improves then his ceiling could be very, very high.”

Henry was thought to be crucial to Ekitike’s decision to leave PSG having been appointed coach of the France U21s. Henry said he spoke to the player who was struggling for minutes and told him “you know what you have to do” to get into his team.

Henry’s latest comments are not the first time a legendary player has given an unflattering judgement of the striker as Ekitike’s former PSG team-mate Lionel Messi reportedly dubbed him “the iron rod” due to his wiry frame. The pair played together for just one season in 2022-23.

Regardless of Henry’s concern, Liverpool are pressing on with the transfer that could cost £70m.

The player has a £86.5m release clause but Liverpool are looking to negotiate that down having already had an opening bid rejected.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg suggested that Ekitike only wants to join Liverpool after previously been linked with Newcastle.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have verbally indicated to Eintracht that they are ready to bid for Hugo #Ekitike and have made it clear to Frankfurt that they are prepared to pay more than Newcastle, as reported yesterday.

‘As of this morning, there has still been no written offer from #LFC. However, there are new talks taking place today. Newcastle could not progress in negotiations with Eintracht yesterday. Eintracht feeling that Ekitike would like to join Liverpool.’

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins meanwhile said personal terms have already been agreed between the player and the club with a six-year deal put forward.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.’

With Newcastle out the running, Eddie Howe’s side have switched their focus to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

The forward, who scored 19 league goals last year, has just one year left on his deal although Brentford have the option of extending that a further season.

