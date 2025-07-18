Arsenal ‘test the waters’ with ‘€80m offer’ for Liverpool target as Gunners hijack Reds striker signing

Arsenal could deal a double transfer blow to Liverpool as they look to get serious over a potential deal for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to reports.

The Gunners have been busy in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard joining Arsenal this summer.

And Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta are far from done with deals for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera set to be completed in the coming days.

While Arsenal are also in negotiations to finally bring Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium with the Gunners now haggling over add-ons.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has been mooted as potential target if the Eagles lower their asking price and Arsenal could also reportedly sign another winger after Madueke.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool over recent months after being knocked down the pecking order at the Bernabeu under Xabi Alonso.

There have been rumours that Rodrygo would tell Alonso and Real Madrid that he wanted to leave this summer for regular football when the club returned from the Club World Cup.

And now sources have told Caught Offside that the Brazilian looks ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Real Madrid in the summer with Los Blancos setting an asking price of €100m for Rodrygo.

The report adds that Arsenal will now ‘test the waters’ and are ‘ready to try an opening offer of €80m’ ahead of number of other clubs who are also showing interest.

Caught Offside add: ‘No bid has been made just yet, but it’s felt that one could come soon as Rodrygo has not received assurances over his Madrid future and is edging closer to the Bernabeu exit door.’

Earlier this week it was revealed that Arsenal had ‘firmed up their interest’ in Salford City striker Will Wright after Liverpool ‘looked to be in the driving seat.

DaveOCKop reported: ‘The Gunners have firmed up their interest in the last 72 hours and are close to agreeing a fee with Salford City.

‘Liverpool looked to have been in the driving seat for Will Wright but Arsenal have stolen a march on the Merseyside club.

‘Arsenal’s offer is believed to include a package where Salford could earn over £500,000.’

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the hijack of Liverpool’s deal is complete with Arsenal agreeing a deal on Friday.

Romano wrote on X: “Arsenal have agreed deal to sign 17 year old talented striker Will Wright, documents being prepared.

“Arsenal won the race despite interest from several clubs.”