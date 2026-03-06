Igor Tudor wouldn’t be drawn into a discussion on one particular buzzword – and no, not even that one – after he lost his third game in three as Tottenham boss on Thursday.

Swathes of Tottenham fans are indeed calling for the Croat to be sacked just three games into his Spurs reign after a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.

Spurs took the lead when Dominic Solanke smartly diverted Archie Gray’s cross past Dean Henderson, but th hosts capitulated in staggering style.

Micky van de Ven hauled Ismaila Sarr down in the box to conceded a penalty that the Palace winger converted and was show a red card for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Jorgen Strand Larsen put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage-time and there was still enough time before the break for Sarr to put the visitors 3-1 up and push Spurs and Tudor further into crisis.

Tudor tried to be upbeat in his post-match interview, insisting he “saw something” from his team “even in the dressing room after the game”.

Tudor said: “After this game I believe in [them] more than before, maybe it sounds strange but this is it. I saw something in the team, I saw that there is something, even now in the dressing room after the game.

“When we will be complete and I choose the right guys, it will be good I believe. I saw something, some good energy, some wish to do, some passion. The fight, I saw it was there.

“Unfortunately the red card changed the game but there are still nine games to play.”

But the 47-year-old weirdly bristled when asked whether “pressure” – of the game, relegation, playing for Tottenham, whatever – was the cause of Van de Ven’s mistake in the 40th minute.

“We need to stop speaking about pressure,” he insisted. “This is not a topic I speak about.”

As he was asked whether there is pressure given Spurs are now just a point above the relegation zone and in horrible form compared to West Ham and Nottingham Forest – the teams they’re vying with to avoid the drop – Tudor tried to speak over the TNT Sports reporter.

When given the chance to respond, Tudor said bluntly: “I will not speak anymore about pressure.”