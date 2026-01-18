Ex-Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has been linked with a quick return to management

Xabi Alonso has reportedly been approached by a Bundesliga club, just days after leaving Real Madrid.

Alonso left Los Blancos by “mutual consent” on Monday, less than 24 hours after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to rivals Barcelona.

Where could Xabi Alonso go after leaving Real Madrid?

Liverpool: Arne Slot under pressure

Arne Slot under pressure Man Utd: INEOS want an elite manager

INEOS want an elite manager Spurs: Thomas Frank on the brink

Thomas Frank on the brink Frankfurt: ‘First contacts’ made

‘First contacts’ made PSG: Luis Enrique out of contract this summer

Since leaving Madrid, Alonso has been linked with a host of top clubs, including Liverpool, who could sack Arne Slot before the end of the season.

Manchester United are also looking for a new permanent manager after replacing Ruben Amorim with Michael Carrick for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign, though it is widely accepted that Alonso would not accept the Old Trafford job.

With Liverpool a possibility and any elite European club likely to be interested in appointing the 41-year-old, it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

Bundesliga club contacts Alonso following Real Madrid exit

Alonso may feel he is too good to manage Eintracht Frankfurt after dominating the Bundesliga in 2022/23 with Bayer Leverkusen before landing the Real Madrid job, but the German club have reportedly made contact with the Spaniard.

According to SportBILD (via Madrid Universal), Frankfurt have made ‘first contacts’ with Alonso after sacking Dino Toppmoller.

The club’s chief executive, Markus Krosche, is keen to meet Alonso in person to discuss the role, although it is not stated whether the Spaniard has any interest in the job.

Frankfurt are clearly aiming high, but the more realistic options they are considering include Edin Terzic, Marco Rose and Roger Schmidt.

Frankfurt sack Toppmoller – Alonso’s potential opportunity

Toppmoller was dismissed as head coach after Friday’s 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen – the third consecutive game in which Frankfurt conceded three goals, drawing two and losing one.

They have conceded far too many goals under Toppmoller this season, including a 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in December, just two weeks after a chaotic 4-3 win at FC Koln.

Frankfurt have also lost 4-3 at home to Union Berlin, beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 6-4, and suffered two 5-1 defeats in the Champions League, against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

They currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga with seven wins from 18 games. Their 39 goals conceded is the joint-most in the division, level with 16th-placed Heidenheim.

Alonso to Liverpool feels inevitable

Alonso’s next job surely will not be Frankfurt. With all due respect, he will have his sights set on a Champions League contender.

The Spaniard’s reputation has not been tarnished by his Real Madrid exit, which was officially a “mutual consent” decision rather than a sacking, following internal struggles over player power.

He won 20 of his 28 games in charge, but his strict code of conduct and approach to man-management reportedly rubbed certain players the wrong way.

Alonso is understood to have clashed most notably with Vinicius Junior and was ultimately removed because changing the coach is often the easiest solution for Florentino Perez.

With Arne Slot under severe pressure, a return to Anfield makes sense for the former Liverpool midfielder.

READ NEXT: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is available…