Slavia Prague v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After moving back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Liverpool, Arsenal now turn their attention to the Champions League.

The Gunners are seventh in the league phase with seven points from three games, having beaten Napoli and Lille before drawing 2-2 away at Bayern Munich.

Slavia Prague lost 3-2 against Lens and 2-0 at Sabah in their opening two Champions League games, but did come from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Fenerbahce.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal kick-off time

Slavia Prague v Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 4 at the Fortuna Arena.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7.45pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Slavia Prague team news

Tomas Chory was banished from the Slavia Prague squad after being shown a red card for making an offensive gesture towards the referee in a 0-0 draw with Hradec Kralove last month.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to play for the club again, while fellow striker Lukas Provod has missed the last two games through injury and is a doubt to face Arsenal.

If Provod is unavilable for selection, midfielder Wiktor Nowak is expected to lead the line.

Goalkeeper Jakub Markovic will face a late fitness test due to a muscle injury, so Nazar Domchak looks set to continue between the sticks.

Ange N’Guessan picked up a knock in their 5-0 win over Jablonec at the weekend, but fellow defender Stepan Chaloupek came on to replace him after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ivan Schranz and Samuel Isife have both been dealing with illness, although the former is far more likely to be in the squad against Arsenal.

Adonija Ouanda and Elias Pitak won’t be involved and Igoh Ogbu remains a long-term absentee, having suffered a torn Achilles tendon while playing for Nigeria in the summer.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal may make a few changes to the side that played at Anfield, with Ben White, Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyokeres all pushing for starts.

William Saliba has stepped up his recovery from a back injury by returning to first-team training, and the centre-back could be named in a matchday squad for the first time this season.

Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a quad injury, while Arsenal will need to carefully manage Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke following their recent return from injury.

Max Dowman’s ban for his red card at Fleetwood Town only covers domestic games, so he could start on the right wing.

Eberechi Eze remained an unused substitute at Anfield, with Mikel Arteta later confirming that the England international was struggling with an unspecified injury.

But he has since been pictured in training and could start on the opposite wing, having scored in his last two Champions League appearances.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal odds

Arsenal are 2/7 favourites to win away from home and secure all three points.

Slavia Prague are 11/1 to pick up their first win of the Champions League campaign, while The Draw is 11/2.

In the outright betting, Arsenal are 11/2 third favourites to win the Champions League after Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal faced Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena on the exact same date in last year’s Champions League league phase. A Saka penalty opened the scoring before Merino’s double made it 3-0.

This is the Gunners’ fourth away game against the Czech side and they are yet to concede, having won 4-0 in 2021 and drawn 0-0 in 2007.

Arteta’s side have also kept clean sheets in 11 of their last 18 Champions League games, so that leads us to back an Arsenal win to nil at 23/20.

A repeat of the 3-0 scoreline from last season is available at 15/2.

Arsenal were leading 1-0 at half-time in that fixture before netting another two in the second half. They are 17/10 to win both halves again, while Arsenal-Arsenal in the Half-Time Full-Time market is worth a bet at 4/5.

Gyokeres has a goal and an assist in his last two starts for Arsenal, while he also came off the bench to set up Declan Rice’s equaliser against Bayern Munich.

The Sweden international is expected to play from the start against Slavia Prague, and he is 4/7 to score or assist.

If Eze is fit enough to start, he is 5/2 to score for a third Champions League game in a row following his strikes against Lille and Bayern Munich.

Merino scored a brace in this game last season, and also found the back of the net in a recent international game against the Czech Republic.

The Spain international is 13/5 to score anytime, and 18/1 to get another brace.