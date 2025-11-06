Tottenham and Man Utd club badges against a backdrop of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

This is the first meeting between these two since they contested last season’s Europa League final – a terrible match although one with a very happy outcome if you were a Spurs fan.

That showdown came after both had flopped horribly in the Premier League but the table makes for much happier reading this time.

After 10 games, Tottenham are sixth and United eighth and yet both managers, Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim, have still had their fare share of stick this season.

Frank was drawing heat after a woeful Spurs display in the limp 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea last weekend but the mood changed on Tuesday as Micky van de Ven scored a wonder goal, racing the length of the pitch to score the third goal in the 4-0 home Champions League win over Copenhagen.

The trajectory for United is generally positive but last week’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest meant they still only have one win in five away Premier League games so far.

True, that was a 2-1 victory at Liverpool but it’s fair to say they rode their luck at Anfield.

How to watch Spurs v Man Utd

Spurs v Man Utd kicks off at 12.30 GMT on Saturday, November 8 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Spurs team news

Tottenham have a lengthy long-term injury list and Frank’s options could be hit further after Mohammed Kudus missed the win over Copenhagen with a knock.

Brennan Johnson, who scored before being sent off in that game, may fill in.

Frank will have to choose between Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert on the other flank while Randal Kolo Muani will probably be his preferred option over Richarlison down the middle.

Lucas Bergvall again has so sit this one out due to concussion protocols.

Spurs expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, van de Van, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Sarr; Kolo Muani.

Man Utd team news

The United starting XI is starting to feel more familiar now although there may be a change in central defence.

Lisandro Martinez is back in training so could push for a start but Harry Maguire, who only made the subs bench at Forest, is more likely to be the one to replace Lenny Yoro in the three-man backline.

In attack, Amorim will hope his three big forward summer signings, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, can continue to gel further.

With no European football this season, they have less chance to work on each other’s patterns of play.

Man Utd expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko.

Spurs vs Man Utd stats

– Tottenham completed the Premier League double over Manchester United last season – they last won three consecutive league games against the Red Devils in 1959/1960.

– Manchester United are winless in their last seven meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D2 L5), losing each of the last four – the last team to win five in a row against the Red Devils were Liverpool between 2000 and 2002.

– No side has lost more home Premier League matches in 2025 than Tottenham Hotspur (9). Only in 1994 and 2003 (10 in each) have Spurs reached double figures for home defeats in a year in their league history.

– Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W3 D1), their joint best run under manager Ruben Amorim.

– Across spells with Brentford and Spurs, Thomas Frank has suffered nine defeats in his last 16 home Premier League matches (W3 D4).

– Only Liverpool (156) have had more shots in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (153) and no side has had more shots on target than they have (54).

– Only against Southampton and Brighton (5) has Man Utd’s Bryan Mbeumo scored more Premier League goals than he has against Spurs (4), with three of his four against them coming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs vs Man Utd predictions

One thing’s for sure, this will surely be a better spectacle than last May’s Europa League final in Bilbao.

As for the actual outcome, the evidence is mixed.

Spurs have struggled badly at home in the Premier League this season even though they’ve had United’s number in recent matches.

In addition, United look far more convincing at home than away so don’t cry out to be backed either.

Almost by default, the draw at 5/2 is probably the best bet.

It’s likely to be a scoring draw and one standout to find the net is Bryan Mbeumo, who has wheeled away in celebration three times previously at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Cameroon international is worth a punt to score anytime at 2/1.