Arsenal react to leading star revealing he wants La Liga transfer as huge update on new deal emerges

Arsenal’s hierarchy have reportedly reacted to David Raya admitting that he wants to join a La Liga side before he retires.

Since joining Arsenal, Raya has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he played a key role in the Gunners winning the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners standout is still clear ahead in our ranking of this season’s Premier League goalkeepers, but his future at Mikel Arteta’s side has been somewhat in doubt lately.

This is partly because the Arsenal star’s current contract is due to expire in 2028, and he has now admitted that he wants a move to La Liga.

Raya explained: “Yes, I’d love to, I’d love to experience La Liga.

“For now, I’m very happy here, but I would definitely like to try playing in the Spanish league.

“I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and naturally, I’d love to play there.”

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When asked what his goals are for this year, Raya added: “To win everything.

“We want to establish ourselves as favourites, that’s our objective. Hopefully, we can improve on last season by lifting the Champions League trophy, though there’s still a long way to go for that.”

Arsenal react to David Raya’s admission on leaving

Now, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Arsenal’s ‘response’ to this admission is that the Premier League giants are ‘set to discuss’ a new contract with the goalkeeper.

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O’Rourke explains: “They were interesting comments. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a Spanish player would be interested in a move to his homeland at some point in his career…

“I don’t think Arsenal will be too concerned.

“He’s under contract until 2028 and I’m sure they probably will look to sit down and discuss a new deal with him because he’s the undisputed number one under Arteta, and I think he will be for the foreseeable future.”

Eberechi Eze has also been linked with an exit over his lack of game time, but O’Rourke claims he is content at Arsenal.

“He had a disappointing game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. That’s why he was taken off at half-time, but he wasn’t the only one to struggle in that game.” O’Rourke said.

“Before that, he started against Lille in the Champions League and scored, then came off the bench against Bayern Munich in midweek to replace the injured Bukayo Saka and scored as well. The player is happy there.”

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