Man Utd choose ‘priority’ January signing over three alternatives as he reaches decision on joining

According to reports, Manchester United have made RB Leipzig star David Raum their ‘priority’ signing for the January transfer window.

Man Utd have been criticised for their poor transfer activity over the past few months after they rebuilt their midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

After strengthening their attack last summer, Man Utd paid around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in this summer’s window.

However, under-fire head coach Michael Carrick was clearly left short after the summer window, with INEOS also needing to sign a left-back, centre-back, left winger and/or striker.

And this has negatively impacted Man Utd’s performances, with the Red Devils only winning two of their first eleven games this season in all competitions.

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Now, it has been widely reported that the Red Devils hierarchy could look to put this right in January, with Fabrizio Romano recently claiming that they intend to “attack” the next transfer window.

Romano explained: “Many of you already asking me with Man United going this bad in the Premier League, is there a chance Man United attack the market in the January window?

“My answer is yes in the sense that if this will remain a situation in terms of results and if the right players appear available on the market.

“Manchester United had some money already in August to do more apart from the three midfielders they signed to do something more. The left back for example, not crazy money but still money to do something.

“Man United feeling was that the right profiles, the right players were not available on the market with few days, few weeks left to the end of the summer transfer window and this is why they decided not to proceed.

“Some of the players they wanted were not available. Giving you an example, Lewis Hall, the player they wanted from Newcastle was not available and then he signed a new deal.

“So Man United believe if the right opportunities are still there in terms of players and if the form will remain poor, Man Utd will still be keen on signing players.

“Let’s see how many. This is too early to say, but United would study opportunities on the market in the January window. So keep an eye on that one because this obviously depends on these two factors.”

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Man Utd turn to ‘priority’ target for January

Recent reports have indicated that Man Utd are going to focus on improving at left-back and centre-back in the coming months, but a new report from journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing claims Raum has been selected as their ‘priority’ and ‘top target’ for the next transfer window.

Man Utd are said to be prioritising Raum over Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

It is also claimed that Raum, who has entered the final year of his contract, is keen on joining Man Utd.

The report claims: ‘Man United have placed Raum near the top of their January shortlist, with the Germany international believed to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League.

‘His contract situation could make a deal particularly attractive. Raum’s Leipzig agreement expires in summer 2027, meaning January represents one of the Bundesliga club’s final opportunities to command a significant transfer fee unless he signs an extension. United are well positioned in the race and that people close to Raum believe he would welcome an Old Trafford move.’

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