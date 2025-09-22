Unai Emery has ‘too many issues’ at Aston Villa with three star players ‘unhappy’

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is battling with dressing room issues with a trio of players having heads that “aren’t in the right place”.

Emery’s side have had a nightmare start to the new Premier League season with the Villans drawing three and losing two of their first five matches.

That has put them in the relegation zone as this early point in the campaign with just three points to show from their efforts so far.

Aston Villa did not inspire confidence with their summer business with Nice striker Evann Guessand the main permanent deal, while Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott joined on loan.

However, they did manage to hold onto Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins but former Aston Villa scout Mick Brown reckons they have at least three unhappy players on their hands.

Brown told Football Insider: “If you’re six games into the season and haven’t won, questions will be asked.

“There are too many issues in the background at Aston Villa, they didn’t start the season in the best shape with all sorts of speculation about the players.

“I’m talking about the goalkeeper (Martinez), the captain (McGinn), the striker (Watkins), the loan players being unhappy and leaving, there was so much uncertainty which is never good for anybody.

“It’s a major concern for the manager because if the players’ heads aren’t in the right place, it’s very hard to start picking up results, and then it’s a vicious cycle.

“All of a sudden, you’ve gone seven, eight, nine games without winning and the finger is only going to be pointed in one direction, and that’s at Emery.”

After their 1-1 draw against ten-man Sunderland over the weekend, Emery insisted that he wanted his side to recover their identity.

Emery said: “Firstly, I’m grateful to the supporters who came here to support us and to help us, like they are doing the whole season.

“We are disappointed and frustrated – not for the result because we should win this match playing with one player more – but the most important thing is how. And we have to try to recover and work again with our identity, playing with a style we want to build and a style we had positive experiences with, being successful.

“My frustration is more with that. There is still work to do; some players are adapting in the squad and our idea, and they will need time. Other players were here last year and know how we want to build the team and how we were being successful in the last three years.

“This is the way I want to recover.”