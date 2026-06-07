We’re all set for the World Cup now that the sneaky folks at FIFA have leaked – sorry, confirmed – the squad numbers for all 48 teams.

There are 26 players in each squad and so, obviously, not all of the best players going to the tournament will be wearing a number between 1 and 11.

But we thought we’d make a line-up out of the best players to be assigned those numbers, restricting ourselves to one player per country to avoid just giving you a France or Brazil team.

1. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

“Still the best in the world,” said Belgium boss Rudi Garcia of his goalkeeper Courtois recently.

Lots of No. 1s we could have gone with, but it’s hard to argue.

2. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Hakimi’s CV of playing for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain is the stuff of dreams.

His Morocco side reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup and he goes into this one on the back of winning the Champions League again with PSG.

3. Alex Grimaldo (Spain)

Spain caught us out a bit here, with key players like Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Nico Williams all having shirt numbers beyond the 1-11 range.

We’re not even entirely convinced Grimaldo will start over #24 Marc Cucurella this summer, but his 14 goals from left-back this season are hard to overlook (especially when some countries have given their No. 3 shirts to centre-backs and we’re trying not to Crooks this into a ridiculous formation).

4. Declan Rice (England)

Ah, the age-old debate of whether No. 4 is a centre-back’s number or a holding midfielder’s.

It’s almost always the latter for England, with Rice assigned it for the second successive World Cup.

He was still a West Ham player at the time of the last one but is now a Premier League winner with Arsenal. Verdict: Not cursed after all.

And yes, the one-per-country thing means we can’t pick Harry Kane at No. 9 later, but we’ll get by…

5. Jules Kounde (France)

Kounde has long since completed his journey from centre-back to right-back but still wears what’s usually a centre-back’s number for France.

And with Hakimi taking the right-back spot in our formation here, we’re putting Kounde back at centre-half again.

Kounde has just won consecutive La Liga titles with Barcelona and will be part of a France side looking to go one better than last time at the World Cup, having finished as runners up to Argentina in 2022.

6. Willian Pacho (Ecuador)

Pacho hadn’t even made his senior debut for Ecuador at the time of the last World Cup. Now he’s part of one of the strongest club teams on the planet, a back-to-back Champions League winner with PSG.

He’s been named in the Ligue 1 team of the year for both of his seasons with PSG so far. The fact he’s a centre-back No. 6 and not a midfielder No. 6 boosted his case for getting in this XI, too.

7. Luis Diaz (Colombia)

If there’s one player the No. 7 is synonymous with, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Tempting as it was to stick him here, it’s undeniable that Diaz has been in better form – at a better standard – in the club game.

The ex-Liverpool winger’s debut season with Bayern Munich was outstanding: 26 goals; 23 assists; a league and cup double.

This will actually be his first World Cup – he hadn’t debuted for Colombia in 2018 and they weren’t even there in 2022 – and he’ll be going there as one of the most in-form players in the world.

8. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Some strong contenders at No. 8. We could have gone with Uruguay’s Federico Valverde, but with our Portugal pick still free after that Ronaldo snub, Fernandes is getting the nod.

The reigning Premier League player of the season after providing all of the assists, Fernandes is now ready for his third World Cup.

9. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Told you we’d be alright for a No. 9.

After Norway qualified for their first World Cup in Haaland’s lifetime, the Manchester City striker has a new competition to conquer.

They’re not going to win it, of course, but if they can get out of their group – and let’s face it, the format almost makes it hard not to – their striker could have his eyes on the Golden Boot.

10. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

OK, we didn’t use Ronaldo at No. 7, but we’re going with Messi at No. 10. Anything else just doesn’t feel right.

This could be it. His last World Cup? Brace yourselves.

Messi finally got his hands on the trophy in Qatar as Argentina won their third World Cup.

Now, the 38-year-old Inter Miami forward will be aiming for a second in a row. Just in case he needs to prove himself a bit more.

11. Raphinha (Brazil)

We’ve saved our Brazil pick for last and we’d say it’s a justified one. Raphinha has just enjoyed a 22-goal season with Barcelona, winning La Liga for the second time in a row.

He actually hasn’t scored for Brazil in over a year, but will be hoping to put that right at the World Cup.

A fair few No. 11s we could give honourable mentions to – your Kenan Yildizes, your Yan Diomandes, your Antoine Semenyos – even the Edin Dzekos of this world – but Raphinha has been at the peak of his powers for Barcelona and will hope to be with Brazil too.