Tottenham to ‘renegotiate’ lower fee for pre-agreed deal with four more signings coming

Tottenham do want to re-sign Joao Palhinha but for a reduced fee, while Spurs are working on three other high profile signings to follow Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi into north London.

Spurs have confirmed the free agent arrival of Robertson and it won’t be long before Senesi follows suit. The Argentine centre-back’s deal is fully agreed, with the 29-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Tottenham have a decision to make on loanee Joao Palhinha who in a campaign of doom and gloom, stood up taller than most.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored the vital goal on the final day to ensure Tottenham’s Premier League status.

It’s no secret his priority is to re-join Spurs from Bayern Munich, though Portuguese giant, Sporting CP, are hovering if a deal falls through.

Tottenham can simply trigger their option to buy, which is worth €30m / £26m in total. However, the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Spurs would much rather pay a lower fee.

“Joao Palhinha wants to make a decision on his future soon,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“The two concrete options are currently Tottenham and Sporting CP. Talks are ongoing.

“Tottenham currently have good chances. However and as revealed, Spurs want to renegotiate with FC Bayern.

“The option to buy was set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. Tottenham want to pay less.”

Tottenham also want Van Hecke, Savinho, Gakpo

Elsewhere, Tottenham are readying a new and improved bid for Brighton centre-back, Jan Paul Van Hecke.

Brighton rejected Tottenham’s first bid last week, which reports in the Netherlands claims was worth around £40m.

Tottenham are also advancing in club-to-club discussions with Manchester City for the signing of Savinho.

The left-footed winger is open to joining Spurs are personal terms won’t be an issue. Regarding cost, a fee of between £50m-£60m will get City’s green light, and City are willing to cash in.

It could be a double coup on the flanks, with Dutch reports claiming Tottenham are looking at Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo too.

Liverpool are overhauling their options out wide and Gakpo is fast emerging as a genuine candidate to leave the club.

It’s even been claimed Gakpo now wants out of Liverpool after his compatriot, Arne Slot, was fired.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently touched upon Gakpo’s situation when reporting on his YouTube channel.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

* Tottenham: ENIC respond after Daniel Levy ‘agrees’ sale of 24.99% stake as group worth £7bn emerges

* Tottenham ‘plan’ stunning Liverpool transfer for fifth signing after exit request

* Tottenham star ‘offered’ to Euro giants as ‘crazy’ bid sees club set for unexpected windfall

He explained: “We have to see what’s going to happen around Cody Gakpo in case Liverpool receive an important proposal because Liverpool want to go and strengthen the winger’s position, already lost Mohamed Salah.

“Let’s see if some club arrives with proposal with Cody Gakpo because there is interest in Cody Gakpo.

“Then it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide whether he’s going to stay, he’s going to leave.

“There’s going to be a club decision, with the coach as well, Andoni Iraola, but don’t forget that Liverpool are very busy with wingers.

“Yan Diomande in a fight with Paris Saint-Germain and not only, so Liverpool are living a really important moment to make decisions on the wingers.

“On Ngumoha, the decision is already done.

“Let’s see who is arriving for Cody Gakpo, but, for sure, there is going to be movement at Liverpool, also for wingers incoming to the club.”

READ NEXT: Sorry Carragher but Joao Palhinha is the wrong Spurs player to criticise