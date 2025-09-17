Champions League quiz: Can you name all 24 previous winners?

Can you name the clubs who have lifted the European Cup?

Harder than it sounds, this… how quickly can you recall all 24 European Cup and the Champions League winners?

The 2025-26 group stage kicks off this week, with Arsenal and Spurs off to winning starts. Liverpool and Chelsea begin their campaigns tonight; before Newcastle’s big night when Barca come to Toon on Thursday.

Two of those English clubs feature among the previous winners, with 22 other sides.

Can you recall them all? We’ve given you the country the winners hail from. So surely you won’t need all 365 seconds.

When you’re done, challenge your mates and your WhatsApp groups here.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Champions League quizzes

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

Quizzes and Missing Men by club

Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

👉 Liverpool v Atletico Madrid predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Big Midweek: Wirtz praying for Isak debut, Newcastle v Barcelona, Maresca, Man City