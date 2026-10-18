Chelsea: Emi Martinez releases statement after sickening injury diagnosis revealed

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has released a statement after the full extent of the horror injury he suffered at Everton on Saturday was revealed.

The London side picked up all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium, winning 2-0 thanks to brace from Pedro Neto, but it came at a cost after a hugely concerning injury to Martinez.

The Argentina international was unable to finish the match after colliding with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite midway through the second half, after a free-kick was whipped into Chelsea’s box.

The 34-year-old needed urgent medical attention and was given oxygen as he lay on the ground. Martinez received treatment for around nine minutes before being put on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

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Asked about Martinez’s condition after the match, Blues boss Xabi Alonso said: “It was a concussion, but beyond that I do not know. I have only seen one clip of the incident, so we need to wait.

“What we know is that he left the stadium conscious and is now in hospital undergoing precautionary tests. We need to wait. Hopefully it will not be too serious, but at the moment we just have to wait.”

Well Chelsea do know now, as tests revealed that Martinez suffered a jaw fracture and needed immediate surgery.

And the 2022 World Cup winner subsequently posted from his hospital bed after he underwent the procedure, writing alongside a picture of himself: “Thank you all for the messages, the operation went well.

“The most important thing is that we won with a clean sheet. We’ll be back in a few weeks.”

Martinez to miss some big games

Martinez is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines, with Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo claiming that the former Aston Villa star could be out for around 40 days.

Alonso’s men have some huge games coming up during that period, including hosting both Tottenham and Manchester United, while there is also the small matter of a Carabao Cup fourth-round tussle with Liverpool.

If Martinez is sidelined for the best part of six weeks, he could also miss Premier League outings with Sunderland, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

His absence, however, will give Mike Penders the chance to showcase his talents with an extended run in the Chelsea team.

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The 21-year-old, who was signed from Genk last year, came on for his Blues debut at Everton and put in an assured display on Merseyside.

The Belgian played 50 times in all competitions on loan at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg last season, and will look to prove that he can be genuine competition to Martinez and not just back-up, when the Argentine returns.