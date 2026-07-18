Chelsea transfer all but finalised with £27m deal to be completed in the next few hours

Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Chelsea will complete a deal for Trevoh Chalobah to join Serie A side Como ‘in the next few hours’, according to reports.

The Blues finished last season in tenth place in the Premier League with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both sacked in a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are now set to begin next season without European football and there are worries that they could lose some of their best players this summer.

Marc Cucurella is so far the only big-name departure with the Spain international leaving the Blues to sign for Real Madrid in a deal worth around €50m.

Reports have suggested that all of Chelsea’s other star players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are untouchable this summer as they look to push up the table.

Chelsea have so far completed five new signings with Geovany Quenda (£44m, Sporting CP), Denner (£8.65m, Corinthians), Dastan Satpaev (£2m, Kairat Almaty), Emmanuel Emegha (undisclosed, Strasbourg), Marco Palestra (£49m, Atalanta) all joining.

READ: Chelsea’s transfer priority and ideal signing as Xabi Alonso era begins

Their next transfer could be an outgoing, though, with Italian journalist Daniele Longo insisting that Chelsea are looking to wrap up the sale of Chalobah to Como soon.

Longo posted on X: ‘Como, important steps forward for Chalobah: aiming to close in the next few hours for 31/32 million euros.’

Before Italian website Tutto Juve revealed that a deal for Chalobah is ‘almost done’ after Como moved past Inter Milan to close in on the signing of the Chelsea defender for €32m (£27m).

Como have managed to ‘gain the upper hand’ over Serie A rivals and have now moved into a position where they are set to ‘seal the deal’ and the transfer can ‘be considered all but finalised’.

Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea?

Chelsea will look to bring in a replacement with Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix at the top of their list of centre-back targets.

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Reporting on a potential deal for Lacroix, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to return on a name I made here at the end of June and remains on Chelsea shortlist, and it’s the name of Maxence Lacroix.

“Chelsea are still working behind the scenes on the deal for Maxence Lacroix. He’s in the list. He’s one of the most appreciated centre-backs at Chelsea.

“Chelsea contacts already took place on club side and on agent side. So, Chelsea remain very keen on Maxence Lacroix.

“Chelsea want to add one centre-back, could be two, based on exits, and Maxence Lacroix is one of the players, who remains on the very top of their list.”

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