Brentford striker Yoane Wissa looks on after being tackled

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has reportedly gone on strike after the club ‘closed the door’ on a transfer to Newcastle United.

Wissa has emerged as a top target for the Magpies, who had been tracking the 28-year-old even before reports surfaced of Alexander Isak’s possible departure.

Eddie Howe’s side initially pursued Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but Liverpool swooped in and signed the French striker for £69million. That prompted Newcastle to move for Wissa as their top alternative.

In an ideal scenario, Newcastle would retain Isak and still bring in Wissa, but they are weighing other options — with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko also under consideration as a possible long-term replacement.

The main obstacle is Brentford’s stance. Having already sold Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, the Bees are reluctant to let Wissa leave unless they receive a substantial offer.

Former manager Thomas Frank said in May that Brentford are a “selling club,” but with the departure of their long-serving boss and the appointment of rookie manager Keith Andrews, the club may not feel prepared to lose both Wissa and Mbeumo — especially after last year’s permanent exits of David Raya and Ivan Toney.

Frank explained at the time: “We control the contracts, but we are a selling club — if the right offer comes in, we have to listen.

“We don’t want to lose players, but we must be realistic. If a club comes with a strong offer, especially for a player who is integral to their future, we have to listen and consider it carefully.

“Our contracts give us control, but we know our position in the market as a selling club.”

Mbeumo reportedly told Brentford he’d be happy to stay if the United move didn’t materialise, and ultimately left on good terms.

Wissa, in contrast, appears to be taking a firmer stance as he pushes for a move to Champions League football with Newcastle.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Brentford rejected a fresh bid of over £30million from Newcastle and have now ‘closed the door’ on any transfer.

Wissa is said to be ‘disappointed’ and is refusing to train in response.

Jacobs claims the forward believed he had a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to leave for £26m — an agreement he now feels the club have broken.

‘Brentford have closed the door on a Yoane Wissa exit after #NUFC raised their bid to £30m+,’ Jacobs wrote on X.

‘Wissa refusing to train and disappointed by Brentford’s stance. Player feels Brentford have broken a pact allowing him to leave for £26m and wants #UCL.’

Jacobs later added more in an article on talkSPORT, noting that the Bees would sell if Newcastle bid over £50m.

Newcastle recently told their Premier League rivals that they’d be willing to pay a £30m fixed fee with around £5m in add-ons, it’s claimed.

Jacobs adds:

Wissa had several options last summer but told Brentford he was prepared to stay an extra year following the departure of Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli and a subsequent knee injury to Igor Thiago. And he reiterated his loyalty again in the winter. He went on to score 20 goals in all competitions last season, giving his word to Brentford he would remain 100 per cent committed providing an exit was sanctioned this summer. At 29, Wissa wants to play Champions League football for a big club and believes it may be the last chance in his career to do so. This was communicated to Brentford in face to face talks over his future in London after Wissa left Brentford’s pre-season tour in Lisbon. Wissa reiterated to Brentford’s hierarchy he wishes to leave, and will not sign a new contract, but to his disappointment Brentford have today informed Newcastle they must meet a £50m+ valuation.

And despite Brentford’s stance, they are currently searching for replacements, the report says.