Eddie Howe puts Nagelsmann in his place over Woltemade ‘promise’ – ‘it’s a great thing’

Eddie Howe is refusing to back down over the argument that Nick Woltemade can play as a central midfielder for Newcastle, much to the annoyance of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The £69million summer signing has been deployed as a midfielder in the second half of the campaign due to Newcastle’s injury woes in Howe’s engine room.

Indeed, the Magpies have been without skipper Bruno Guimaraes since February with a hamstring injury, while Man Utd-linked Sandro Tonali has been in and out of the team due to illness and injury.

That has led to Howe dropping Germany international Woltemade into a deeper role to help Newcastle in their time of need.

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But speaking before the recent international break, Nagelsmann was clearly not impressed with that decision, telling reporters: “He has often played very deep. When he has to defend as a No. 6, there’s a long distance to goal.

“He’s not a counter-attacking striker who runs 36 km/h. I can promise that he won’t be 80 metres away from goal with us.”

For Howe, though, he believes that Woltemade playing multiple roles is good for club and country, telling Chronicle Live: “I think it is a great thing for everybody.

“For us, if you have versatile players, it gives you a lot more choice and options on how you play – especially when you have injuries in your squad. It is almost imperative we have that.

“From the players’ perspective, I think it is great for their learning. It is potentially great for their careers.”

Howe cited moving Joelinton from a frustrated striker into a midfielder in his first few games as boss on Tyneside, although he doesn’t see that same permanent transition for Woltemade.

He added: “You have seen with Joelinton that changing position has transformed his career and it has been a real positive for him.

“That won’t always be the case with every player, and players will also have their preference on where they play. But I think we have some great lads who are willing to play anywhere.”

Woltemade’s change in role has become a big talking point in his home country, while the former Stuttgart frontman was probed by German media during the international break.

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Speaking to German publication Bild, Woltemade said: “It bothers me. If someone claims that I’m in a slump, I’d argue that this person doesn’t watch many Newcastle games.

“I know people associate me with goals, but you can’t compare a striker’s tally with that of a midfielder playing 50, 60, 70 meters from the opponent’s goal.

“I’m currently a completely different Nick Woltemade than I was at the start of the season. Right now, I should be judged by how I handle duels or secure space.”