Camavinga reaches decision on joining Man Utd as Romano confirms change of plan

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Whether Manchester United can complete their midfield rebuild by pulling off a spectacular move for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano amid a change of plan at the Bernabeu.

Man Utd entered the summer transfer window with grand plans to overhaul their midfield. Three signings were planned, and two have been banked in the form of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. A third – who is more defensive-minded – is still on the agenda.

All manner of names have been linked including Manu Kone, Carlos Baleba, Sander Berge and Real Madrid pair, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is the dream target at INEOS, though the Frenchman signed a new contract at Real Madrid earlier this summer and isn’t for sale.

That’s put his fellow countryman, Camavinga, in the spotlight, especially as Real Madrid harbour ambitions of making a high profile addition in his position before the window closes.

Indeed, Real Madrid were fully intending to sign Rodri from Manchester City before their delays in striking a club-to-club agreement prompted a change of heart from the former Ballon d’Or winner.

Rodri has since agreed personal terms with Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona. Unlike Real, Barca aren’t hanging around in talks with City, having already tabled one bid and closing in on an agreement via a second.

Accordingly, Real Madrid have altered their plans and pulled out of the running to sign Rodri completely.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid missing out on Rodri has only served to strengthen Camavinga’s desire to remain at the Bernabeu and prove the doubters wrong after a difficult campaign last term.,

Eduardo Camavinga will snub Man Utd and stay at Real Madrid

Camavinga’s ideal aim was always to snub interest from Man Utd and other suitors, but with Real now failing to sign Rodri, he’s doubly determined to remain in situ and there’ll be no move to Old Trafford.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Many questions I’ve received in recent days were about Eduardo Camavinga, whether there’s still a possibility for Man Utd or for other clubs.

“Guys, Man Utd called the agents of Camavinga in July. United wanted to be informed.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd, Chelsea offered Arsenal star as Gunners to sell on one condition after Guimaraes arrival

* Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to sign Tottenham, Crystal Palace stars – ‘looks perfect to me’

* Neto to Liverpool, Rashford to Arsenal, MLS to Man Utd? How the Big Six can help each other…

“But the answer Camavinga is giving to all the clubs, United and those interested before United has always been the same – Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“He wants to continue at Real Madrid and is not changing his mind. And so as of today there are no changes and he insists on staying at Real Madrid.

“And now with Rodri NOT joining Real Madrid, Camavinga is even more motivated to stay and continue trying to convince Jose Mourinho.”