Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden are back in the England squad for this international break, while a Bournemouth star has been given his first call-up.

The final international break of 2025 starts next week as England, who have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup, have their final qualifiers against Serbia (home, November 13) and Albania (away, November 16).

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has not been afraid to make bold decisions when selecting his previous squads, as he notably left Bellingham out of last month’s squad following his return from injury.

However, Bellingham has impressed for Real Madrid in their recent matches, so it’s hardly a surprise that he is back in the England squad for this month’s international break.

Tuchel has also recalled Manchester City star Phil Foden, who joins the squad by replacing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Myles Lewis-Skelly are other notable absentees who have been omitted after featuring for The Three Lions last month.

The England boss has also called up Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, while Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been awarded his first call-up.

The full England squad for November’s international break is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Pope.

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, James, Konsa, O’Reilly, Quansah, Spence, Stones.

Midfielders: Anderson, Bellingham, Henderson, Rice, Rogers, Scott, Wharton.

Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Saka.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle star Anthony Gordon will remain in England’s squad as he was forced off with an injury during his side’s 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in midweek.

Speaking about Gordon on Friday morning, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “We don’t think it’s a serious injury but we’re going to get him scanned and we’re awaiting the results.

“There’s every chance he might miss out on Sunday but we’ll give him every chance to be involved.

“We’re relaxed about that. IT will be done with England’s blessing if he’s fit or not fit, we’ll work together with them to find the right solution.”

Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks this squad proves that Tuchel has a “striker problem”.

He said: “So many intriguing storylines to pick apart from this England squad announcement but amid the rotation of midfield options or No10 alternatives, one thing that jumps out at me is the strikers.

“Or, that should be striker. Because it’s only Harry Kane.

“No Danny Welbeck but more eye-catching – no Ollie Watkins. He is struggling for form but his absence is significant.

“Marcus Rashford has of course been used as a No9 in the past but it’s pretty clear he’s better from the left and that’s where he’s thriving for Barcelona.

“Ivan Toney seems to have not impressed Tuchel when he was in previous camps, while Dominic Solanke’s injury issues are limiting his prospects.

“Liam Delap has just returned from injury for Chelsea – and was swiftly sent off at Wolves – and I suspect he will be a long-term option.

“But right now, the cupboard looks pretty bare in regards to the centre forward position for England. A lot resting on Kane staying fit and in form.”