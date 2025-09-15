Mo Salah is up to fourth in the all-time Premier League scorers list.

Mo Salah moved up a place in the top 10 Premier League highest-scorers list. But how quickly can you name the nine around him?

Salah smashed home an added-time penalty on Sunday that saw Liverpool edge to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Burnley at Turf Moor.

That was his 188th goal in the Premier League, moving him into fourth place in the all-time highest-scorers list.

Salah has already outscored some of the most lethal marksmen to have played in the Premier League.

Another 21 this season – an average campaign by the Egyptian’s standards – will see him break into the top three.

But the real test is how quickly you can name the rest of the top 10 around Salah. You’ve got 365 seconds, but you won’t need that, will you?

