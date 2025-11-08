When will Richarlison learn? No, he will never learn that taking his top off to celebrate a goal never ends well for him. It happened again in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Richarlison scored what he thought was a winning goal for Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, only for Matthijs de Ligt to pop up with a 96th-minute equaliser.

Spurs 2-2 Man Utd: Key statistics

Man Utd scored from their only two shots on target

Spurs scored twice in seven minutes to come from 1-0 down

Big chances missed: Spurs 2 – 0 Man Utd

It was a poor game overall, but the ending was pure chaos. Spurs hit back with goals in the 84th and 91st minutes after Bryan Mbeumo’s header had given Ruben Amorim’s men the lead in the first half.

Richarlison nodded in an instinctive header from Wilson Odobert’s shot and celebrated by taking his shirt off, which, as history tells us, never, ever ends well.

Sure enough, De Ligt scored a header six minutes into added time to snatch a draw for United, who are now five games unbeaten in the Premier League, but, for the second week running, they were 1-0 up, conceded two quickfire goals, and had to salvage a point.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League after the draw, while Thomas Frank’s side are up to third, despite being 17th in the home table with just five points from six games.

READ: Amorim blushes spared by De Ligt as Frank outclasses Man Utd boss from the touchline

Banter magnet Richarlison has to learn

In a classic Richard Keys, Andy Gray exchange at full-time, Keys was unimpressed by Richarlison’s celebration – especially given how it came back to bite him against Liverpool in 2022/23.

Back in April 2023, Richarlison scored a last-gasp equaliser for Spurs at Anfield and whipped his shirt off in front of the travelling fans…only for Diogo Jota to score moments later to make it 4-3.

Here’s the conversation between Keys and Gray on beIN Sports:

Keys: “Will he never learn? Will he never learn, Richarlison? We’ve seen that before. Saw it in Anfield, remember? And it all went horribly wrong. I understand.”

Gray: “Listen, he thinks he’s won it. There are 90 minutes played. He got a little excited.”

Keys: “I think you could say he got over-excited.”

Gray: “Yes. They all did. They thought they’d won it. They haven’t played well for 80 minutes. Looked like they were losing the game. Suddenly, in seven minutes of football, they’re leading as they went to stoppage time. He (Amorim) thought they’d lost it. He (Richarlison) thought he’d won it. But I’m sorry, Richarlison. And especially when they’re (United) down to 10 men.”

Keys: “It wasn’t a cup-winning goal. It might have been a match-winning goal, but ultimately, of course, there’s time left for things to change, and they did at Anfield when he went off and did that. I don’t think you can argue with the result. No, can you?”

At some point, Richarlison really has to learn that celebrating late goals like that simply never ends well for him. He’s a bloody banter magnet.

READ NOW: Tottenham season a ‘failure’ without silverware or Champions League qualification…obviously