The arrival of Milos Kerkez this summer has prompted Kostas Tsimikas to look elsewhere.

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas, with the left-back now third-choice for the Anfield side.

The arrival of Milos Kerkez and Andy Robertson’s failed move to Atletico Madrid has meant the Greek has found himself slipping down the pecking order, and he was not involved in Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

With less than two weeks to go, the player is now said to be ‘considering his options’, with CaughtOffside suggesting he would be open to a move if it guaranteed playing time.

The three reported clubs to be interested in the 29-year-old are Fulham, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest, but Liverpool has not given up the idea of keeping him for squad depth.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool star Mo Salah makes surprise title favourites prediction with rival ‘the favourite now’

👉 Newcastle refuse to be ‘bullied’ into Liverpool sale by Alexander Isak statement

👉 Liverpool: Newcastle issue ‘clear response’ to bombshell Isak statement as verdict on return revealed

Their source said: ‘As for Tsimikas himself, he hasn’t made a final call yet. He’s open to joining a project where he can play regularly, with clubs competing in European competitions likely to be his top choice.’

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano suggested Tsimikas was expected to leave, with the option of a loan also a possibility.

Romano said on X: “Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals. The left-back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the LBs for Arne Slot.”

Tsimikas joined Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos for a fee of £11.5m and has gone on to make 115 appearances for the club.

If Liverpool were to sell the 29-year-old, it could help free up some money for further spending this summer.

Key target Alexander Isak posted on social media reiterating his desire to leave Newcastle, but the north-east club reportedly wants around £150m for the 25-year-old.

The latest reports suggest that Arne Slot’s side are plotting a ‘£165m double deal’ for Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who will be allowed to leave this summer, given he has one year on his deal left.

A report by The Sun claims Slot sees Isak as ‘central’ to his plans for the future.

‘Slot told the Anfield hierarchy well before the end of last season that he saw Isak as central to the mega-spending masterplan of restructuring the squad that went on to claim the Premier League. ‘With sales expected to have topped £230m by the end of the transfer window, it is understood a decision has now been made to try to end that Isak saga by paying an extra £20m. Harvey Elliott, a £40m target for West Ham, could come into the equation in a part-exchange deal, depending on what choice the attacking midfielder makes.’

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Isak bombshell fails to stir Liverpool, Rodrygo gets Real hint